Timberwolves’ outlook on D’Angelo Russell extension will make trade rumors louder

D’Angelo Russell is still a key member of the Minnesota Timberwolves at least until the end of the 2022-23 NBA season. Russell is entering the final year of his current contract, but according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during an appearance on The Scoop with Darren Wolfson, it does not seem that the Timberwolves are interested in keeping him beyond the upcoming campaign that kicks off on Tuesday (h/t Real GM).

“On a recent episode of The Scoop with Darren Wolfson, guest Brian Windhorst said about Russell, ‘I have not heard any discussion of him getting an extension.’ Wolfson agreed by adding, ‘Well, I think (Russell’s) representation has reached out to the Wolves, but it doesn’t seem like it’s being reciprocated.'”

It could be remembered that D’Angelo Russell inked a four-year maximum contract worth $117 million back in 2019 with the Brooklyn Nets just before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors would later send the former Ohio State Buckeyes star to the Timberwolves along with Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and rights to a future pick.

The Timberwolves currently don’t have plenty of backup options internally to replace D’Angelo Russell in case they part ways with him next season, so perhaps the team has a plan to work out an extension with him sometime in the near future.

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Russell averaged 18.1 points, 7.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game, while also shooting 41.1 percent from the field and just 34.0 percent from behind the arc.