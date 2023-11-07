Rudy Gobert opens up about his chemistry with Karl-Anthony Towns, as the Timberwolves big men look to lead the team.

It has been over a year since the Minnesota Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert via a blockbuste trade with the Utah Jazz, but fans still talk about that transaction from time to time, with many still believing that Minnesota gave up too much for the French big man.

The Timberwolves made that move with the vision that partnering Gobert with Karl-Anthony Towns would be a successful venture. The jury is still out on that experiment, though, as Minnesota still has to enjoy tremendous success with those two behemoths playing together.

However, Rudy Gobert remains a big believer in what he and Towns can do on the floor.

“We talk about it a lot. We think we're both different, very unique players…that we can really help the team be unique and be very dominant,” Gobert said in a recent sit-down interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic. “I think we didn't get to show it much last year because of the KAT's injury…There were some pretty good, pretty cool clips of what we could become in the future. I was really looking forward to a great camp this year and keep it going.”

Despite criticisms, the tandem appears to be starting to show its true potential. So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the Timberwolves have a 120.51 rating when both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are on the floor.

The Timberwolves are off to a steady start to the season, having won four of their first six games, and will be entering Wednesday's date with the New Orleans Pelicans at home on a three-game undefeated streak.