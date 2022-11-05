Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has reportedly entered health and safety protocols and will miss Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, per Shams Charania.

This news comes at a difficult time for Minnesota, as the Timberwolves have dropped 3 games in a row heading into Saturday. Nevertheless, they will still feel confident against this underwhelming Rockets team.

Rudy Gobert is enjoying a solid campaign in his first year with the Timberwolves. Gobert’s scoring average is a bit down, but he’s still one of the best rebounders and rim protectors in the NBA. Gobert is averaging 12.5 points per game up to this point, however, he’s also averaging 14 rebounds and just under 2 blocks per game.

But Minnesota’s starting lineup has struggled at times this season. The trio of Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards is still developing chemistry with one another. Edwards recently commented on the success of the Timberwolves’ bench and the underperformance of the starting lineup.

“When we’re (starters) in the game, we’re losing. When they (bench) are in the game, we have a better chance of winning. I don’t like the sound of that, so we’re going to figure it out,” Edwards said.

With that being said, the Wolves’ starting lineup unquestionably features plenty of talent. Towns has established a reputation as a superstar, and Edwards is a dynamic young player. Rudy Gobert’s elite defensive and rebounding ability add a crucial element of versatility for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are hopeful that Gobert can return as soon as possible.