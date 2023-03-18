A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Rudy Gobert did all he can to carry the Minnesota Timberwolves to a win on Friday night. His heroics weren’t enough, though, as the Wolves suffered a disheartening double-overtime loss against the Chicago Bulls, 139-131. Gobert nearly lifted Minnesota in this one, but in the end, he came up short.

The three-time Defensive Player of the year put up some monster numbers in Friday’s defeat. Gobert finished with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 19 rebounds, an assist, and five blocks in 33 minutes of action. He was so good, that Gobert entered Kevin Garnett territory with his majestic performance against the Bulls (h/t StatMuse on Twitter):

Gobert tonight: 21 PTS

19 REB

5 BLK First Timberwolves player to reach those numbers in a game since Kevin Garnett. pic.twitter.com/3USMDZeNxl — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2023

Kevin Garnett is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Timberwolves history, so for Gobert to even be mentioned in the same breath as the Hall of Famer is an honor for him. Rudy has been doing great things since joining the Wolves this season, but he will need to do more if Minnesota hopes to make a run in the playoffs this season.

Worth noting is how the Wolves lost All-Star shooting guard Anthony Edwards in the loss. The former No. 1 overall pick was unable to return to the game after rolling his ankle in the first quarter. Edwards looked like he was in significant pain, and he was seen in a walking boot when he returned to the bench.

The Wolves are back in action on Saturday in a second night of a back-to-back set. They are scheduled to take on the Toronto Raptors in what should be another good matchup between two sides with playoff aspirations this season.