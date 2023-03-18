Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room on Friday during the Wolves game against the Chicago Bulls. The Timberwolves are in the midst of a tightening playoff race in the Western Conference with several other teams. Edwards was named to his first All-Star team this season and has helped the Wolves rebound from a slow start. If Edwards is forced to miss any time with this injury, it will be a major blow to the Timberwolves postseason hopes

Despite having an All-Star caliber season and being the best player on the Timberwolves as they rebounded from a poor start to the season, Anthony Edwards was not named to the All-Star team. He was ultimately selected as an injury replacement and it was a very much deserved accolade. Now in his third season in the NBA, Edwards is having a breakout year. He had been averaging a career-best 25.0 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals with shooting splits of 46 percent shooting from the field, 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Behind Edwards stellar play, the Timberwolves are right in the mix for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. They are currently 35-35 and in seventh place in the West. That would be good enough for one of the play-in spots. They are only one game back though of the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed and making the playoffs outright. The Wolves will likely get an update on Anthony Edwards injury at the end of the game.