The 3-point shot has become ubiquitous in the NBA, with even centers getting the green light to let it fly from deep. Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert, however, is part of the dwindling population of players in the league who don't take the deep ball on a regular basis. In fact, he has only taken a total of 14 threes so far in his NBA career.

It's a different story for Gobert, though, during a recent practice with Team France.

Rudy Gobert just casually knocking down threes 👀 Fun fact: Gobert is 0-of-14 from three in his career. (via @FRABasketball)pic.twitter.com/aFvtvYLOfK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 31, 2023

As you can see in the video, the Stifle Tower looked comfortable in launching outside shots. It's strange to see Gobert taking (and making) shots from behind the arc. It's like seeing your teacher at the mall or anywhere outside school. But props to Gobert for even trying it.

Having a 3-point shot is always a big plus for anyone in the NBA, but there's a long way to go for Rudy Gobert before the Timberwolves even design offensive packages centered on his perimeter shooting. They still have Karl-Anthony Towns to provide that for the team's frontcourt.

In any case, the Timberwolves definitely still value his rebounding, rim protection, and efficient offense more than his outside shooting, which is virtually non-existent. In his first season with Minnesota in the 2022-23 NBA campaign, Gobert averaged a double-double of 13.4 points and 11.6 rebounds, while shooting 65.9 percent from the field and posting a 65.9 effective field goal percentage. He also swatted away 1.4 shots per contest.

Gobert is currently with Team France during its preparation for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023