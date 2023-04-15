Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It sure looks like Jordan Clarkson enjoyed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Play-In win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, thanks to his former Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert.

Gobert was sensational in the game, with plenty of fans even comparing him to prime Shaq for his performance. The Frenchman was basically unstoppable in the paint, with the Thunder left with no other choice but to foul him. Gobert finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, with nine of his scoring output coming from the free throw line.

The 30-year-old also provided the Timberwolves with several highlights, including an epic alley-oop dunk off a Karl-Anthony Towns assist.

This sequence from the Timberwolves Mike Conley 👉 KAT ↗️ Rudy Gobert 💥 They're up by 29 points!pic.twitter.com/PGtdt18kw0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

And who could forget when he showed his handles late in the third quarter of the contest? Gobert stole the ball back from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after turning it over and then got crafty on his way to the rim for the bucket.

Even Rudy Gobert was impressed by his own bucket 😂pic.twitter.com/BtEUJDMqJi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

That particular play impressed even Clarkson, who couldn’t help but cheer for his ex-Jazz teammate. After watching the play, Clarkson quickly tweeted, “get in ya bag than [Rudy Gobert]” along with a laughing emoji.

get in ya bag than @rudygobert27 😂 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) April 15, 2023

Rudy Gobert definitely made up from his one-game suspension and played with plenty of motivation on Friday night. Thanks to his production alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves easily took the 120-95 victory.

Now, the Timberwolves are heading to the playoffs as the eighth seed in the West. They will be facing the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Sure enough, Jordan Clarkson will stay tuned on Minnesota’s games as he looks forward to another Gobert highlight.