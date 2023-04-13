James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

The Minnesota Timberwolves did not take a shot within 22 feet of the basket in the final eight minutes of regulation in Tuesday’s overtime play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The incredible stat speaks to the lack of aggression with which the Timberwolves played with the game on the line. After leading 86-79 at the beginning of the final quarter, they struggled immensely over the final 12 minutes, scoring just 12 points – three of which, of course, came at the free throw line in the final second after Anthony Davis’ “brain fart” on Mike Conley.

Watching the game, it was clear that the Timberwolves had little in the way of a plan at the offensive end of the floor, and their lack of anyone capable or wanting to take control was plain to see. That they didn’t get a shot off within 22 feet of the basket, as referenced by Kevin Pelton on the Hoop Collective Pod, is a clear statistical indication of those facts.

Playoff basketball – or play-in basketball, more aptly – is hard. Anthony Edwards was a disaster, but he’s not the first nor will he be the last talented young player to shrivel up under the bright lights of the postseason. Towns needed to do more, but he was far from alone in failing to fire in the dying stages of the game.

The lack of intent to get off a shot even remotely close to the rim, however, will be a source of significant frustration for Timberwolves fans. Missing shots is inevitable, but failing to adapt and refusing to attack with a pivotal game on the line is not. Fortunately, the Timberwolves get another chance to snare a spot in the playoffs proper against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans. If that one, too, goes down to the wire, they’ll need to deal with the pressure a lot better than they did against the Lakers.