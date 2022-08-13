The Minnesota Timberwolves made waves early in the offseason when they brought in Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade deal of historic proportions. With the three-time Defensive Player of the Year now in the mix, the Wolves are expected to be a real threat in the West this coming season.

As it appears, however, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is not buying in on the Gobert hype train. The former seven-time All-Star had some harsh things to say about the Timberwolves big man as T-Mac went all in to criticize Gobert’s work ethic — or the supposed lack thereof (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

“Bro, this is what I be wondering: what the f–k are you doing in the offseason, dawg?” McGrady said in reference to Gobert. “No bulls–t. What is your workout?”

McGrady then recalled a specific instant with Gobert that triggered him. According to the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets icon, he could not fathom how Gobert couldn’t do anything against a 6-foot Chris Paul defending him inside:

“Listen, I was so mad at Rudy when they were playing against the Rockets one year,” he said. “Chris Paul was guarding him in the post. I was mad as s–t. He couldn’t do nothing. Nothing. You’re 7’2″ and a point guard is guarding you. He had no moves.”

It’s safe to say that McGrady is not a fan very big fan of Rudy Gobert. He’s going to be entering the new season with a lot of pressure now that Gobert’s on a new team, and you can be sure that T-Mac is one of the people who’s going to be watching this situation closely.