The Timberwolves solidify their place as best in the West.

After an extended stretch of rest, the Minnesota Timberwolves recorded their second consecutive win on their long road trip prior to the 2024 NBA All-Star game. Monday night’s battle with the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t look like a matchup between the top two seeds in the Western Conference. A contested first-half back-and-forth quickly snowballed into a Timberwolves blowout win behind a fruitful third quarter, as Minnesota’s offense took off while the Clippers' plan of attack fell apart. Let’s analyze the big win as the Timberwolves made a statement as the West’s best in the 121-100 win.

Tremendous third quarter

A James Harden buzzer-beating three-pointer ended the first half in style for the Los Angeles Clippers who toted a narrow lead into the halftime break.

Despite the Clippers' strong first-half close, the Timberwolves came out poised in the third quarter. A Russell Westbrook corner three on a James Harden dish made it a 70-69, advantage Minnesota, with 4:56 left in the third. The final five minutes belonged to the Wolves. Minnesota ended the quarter on a 19-3 run.

With Harden resting to end the period, the Clippers offense was lifeless. Making just one field goal in that stretch, Los Angeles was completely outmatched. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards headlined the third period for Minnesota as the duo poured in 10 points each in the quarter.

Their 20 combined points outscored the entire Clippers team as LA mustered just 19 points of their own. As a team, the Timberwolves racked up 40 points in the frame.

The third quarter on Monday night marked just the fifth time all season that the Timberwolves have outscored an opponent by 20 points or more in a single period. The Timberwolves simply had it going as the team piled up highlight reel plays. For instance, Anthony Edwards diced up Daniel Theis with this filthy euro step leading to a beautiful reverse finish.

Anthony Edwards driving euro + reverse layup pic.twitter.com/Z54YGJaL43 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 13, 2024

On the night, Edwards poured in 23 points as the star guard made all seven of his two-point attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns scored a game 24 points as Minnesota’s All-Star duo outplayed a bevy of Clippers stars in Crypto.com Arena.

The Rudy Gobert and Russell Westbrook equation

Perhaps the most important takeaway from the Timberwolves meetings this season with the Clippers has been the impact of Rudy Gobert’s presence when Russell Westbrook is also on the court.

The former league MVP is one of the most polarizing players in the league today. At times this season, he has been instrumental in Clippers wins. Bringing energy, pace, and big-time rim pressure to the floor, he gives Los Angeles some much-needed juice when things aren’t going well.

However, through two matchups this year, the Timberwolves have been able to exploit Westbrook’s presence.

Behind all of this is Rudy Gobert. Minnesota’s anchor completely alters the on-court geometry as his size and length deter Westbrook from having his normal impact. Through the two games, the Clippers guard has shot just 6-19 (31.6%) from the field.

While Russ remains one of the most athletic players in the league, Gobert simply has his number. Recalling the Clippers loss in Minnesota back in January, Westbrook blew a near-wide open layup as he saw Gobert in his peripheral vision. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year completely thwarts any high-low actions as Westbrook can’t maximize dunker spot sitters like Mason Plumlee and Ivica Zubac. This playback in their first meeting perfectly embodies Gobert’s value in this matchup.

Rudy Gobert rim deterrence + block on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/6V1l014H2Q — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 15, 2024

Gobert recorded four blocks on the night including another massive rejection on the Clippers’ sixth man. Even when Minnesota intentionally leaves Westbrook wide open, the Clippers are still at a disadvantage with him settling for three-pointers.

On Monday night, the former MVP shot five triples and connected just once. A big storyline to watch in future matchups between these two teams will be Ty Lue’s utilization of Westbrook. In the first two games of the season series, Westbrook has played 29 minutes in both meetings. On Monday night, he posted a -21 plus-minus and was a huge part of the Clippers' third-quarter collapse. In future meetings, the Timberwolves must feel good about their answers to LA’s star power.