Who will be voted as the reserves for the Eastern and Western Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The time has finally come to name the remainder of players who will reserve the right to be called NBA All-Stars this season. The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is less than three weeks away, and on Thursday night, the final seven players on this year's rosters from both the Eastern and Western Conferences will be announced. There is no shame in being named an All-Star reserve, especially since there are tight races across the league this season pertaining to who deserves the honor more.

Just last week, the NBA revealed the five NBA All-Star starters in both conferences, highlighted by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James making his league-record 20th All-Star appearance. James will be the captain in the West for being the player with the most votes, and Milwaukee Bucks two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will once again be the captain from the East.

Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander join LeBron in Team West's starting lineup. For Team East, Giannis is joined by Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard.

The thing about the NBA All-Star Game every single year is that fans want to see the best players. However, the best players in the league aren't always the ones to earn All-Star honors due to multiple factors, such as injuries and their team's overall performance. These rules do not tend to apply to everyone, though. The Golden State Warriors, who are 20-24 and outside of the playoff picture in the West, will be getting Stephen Curry in the All-Star Game for obvious purposes. The same can be said about the Lakers, who own a 24-25 record, with Anthony Davis likely joining LeBron in this year's festivities.

What about some of the smaller-market teams like the Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings? They each have All-Star-caliber players who have been having sensational seasons. Out in the Western Conference, young, rising stars such as Alperen Senun, Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and especially Jalen Williams may wind up being overlooked in favor of recurring names we have become accustomed to seeing in the NBA All-Star Game through the years.

It is also worth talking about the Boston Celtics pertaining to how many players they should get as the No. 1 overall team in the league. Tatum is starting, but Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White are all in consideration for reserve spots. Could the team's overall success through the first half of the 2023-24 season propel them to having two, three, maybe even four All-Stars?

The fact of the matter regarding the NBA All-Star Game is that commissioner Adam Silver and the league office need to realize that the talent across all 30 teams is growing at an exponential rate. There are more All-Star-worthy talents now than there were across the league 10 years ago, which is why we need to expand the roster size from 12 players to 14 players at the very least. It is rather unfortunate when the announcement of the All-Star rosters gets overshadowed every single season by who was snubbed from the NBA All-Star Game.

From first-time All-Stars to those reaching double-digit appearances, here is a list of my picks for the seven reserve spots in each conference, as well as predictions on who I think the coaches across the league will end up choosing.

Eastern Conference All-Star Reserve picks, predictions

Picks: Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Kristaps Porzingis (Boston Celtics)

Predictions: Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

Other than the final reserve spot, the Eastern Conference All-Star team seems pretty straight-forward. After being left out as a starter in favor of Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson will undoubtedly be selected as a reserve. The same can be said for Donovan Mitchell, who has kept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the title hunt despite Darius Garland and Evan Mobley dealing with injuries. In the frontcourt, Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo, and Jaylen Brown have no reason to be left off this list.

The question of who gets into the NBA All-Star Game from the Eastern Conference comes down to the two utility spots that can be given to either backcourt or frontcourt talents. Tyrese Maxey should get in, but what about that final spot? For some odd reason, I feel like the coaches will pick an already established All-Star rather than someone who actually deserves it more due to their impact on team success. Julius Randle would have been my pick, but that is no longer the case after he suffered a dislocated shoulder. The final spot up for grabs is very much between Kristaps Porzingis, Jimmy Butler, Derrick White, and Trae Young.

Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

If you do not think Brunson deserves to be an All-Star, you know absolutely nothing about basketball. The New York Knicks guard has been a top-five scoring guard this season and is the reason why his team has any chance of making a deep postseason run. Brunson has gone from being Luka Doncic's shadow to being a star in his own right. This is a much-deserved All-Star nod after getting snubbed from the East starter's list.

Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 28-16 overall, just 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. When Mobley and Garland got hurt, everyone began to write the Cavs off and ponder whether or not Mitchell would be the biggest trade deadline target. Well, the Cavs are one of the best teams in the East and are not slowing down anytime soon. Mitchell will be making his fifth straight All-Star Game after being viewed as nothing more than a high-flying guard during his time at Louisville. Five consecutive All-Star Game appearances for Mitchell, and Lamar Jackson winning the NFL MVP award for the second time in his sixth season? What a time for the Louisville Cardinals!

Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

Through the first half of the 2023-24 season, the Orlando Magic have been the most impressive team in the East due to the fact that nobody really viewed them as a threat entering the year. Now, they are one of the best defensive teams in the league and have an emerging superstar in Paolo Banchero. Improving as an all-around scoring weapon and someone who can also facilitate the offense for the Magic, this will be the first of many All-Star appearances in Banchero's career. The sky's truly the limit for this 21-year-old.

Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat

Although the Miami Heat have been teeter-tottering in the standings as of late, Bam Adebayo has been the most consistent part of their roster. His offensive production has been steady, and once again, Bam finds himself as one of the best defensive big men in the NBA. Either Adebayo or Jimmy Butler will be in the All-Star Game, and if I had to choose between them, Adebayo gets the nod. Not to mention, the East will need another center behind Embiid, assuming Embiid will even be ready to play given his knee problems.

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics

The Celtics have owned the best record in the NBA since the very start of the season. If they don't get two players in the All-Star Game, it would be an absolute joke. Jaylen Brown is the second-best player on the best team in the league. Let's not overthink this one.

Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

When discussing the most deserving players regarding All-Star nods this season, Tyrese Maxey is at the top of the list for me. It is very clear that the 23-year-old looked to take that next step in his career this past offseason. Without James Harden in Philadelphia, Maxey has done so. Embiid is great and deserves all the praise for what he's done, but the Philadelphia 76ers would not be a high-level team right now without Maxey's offensive production. Just like Brunson, Maxey should be well on his way to earning his first All-Star Game honors.

Kristaps Porzingis – Boston Celtics

The final spot in the Eastern Conference is where things can get interesting. Butler and Randle are both great frontcourt options, as is Derrick White in the backcourt. However, Kristaps Porzingis has made a greater impact for the Celtics when it comes to his position. For years, the Celtics have not had a true big man who can be a difference-maker anywhere on the court. Porzingis has completely opened up Boston's offense with his efficient shooting numbers and ability to space the floor. The Latvian star may very well be the final piece to the Celtics' championship puzzle this year.

Just missing the cut: Jimmy Butler (MIA), Julius Randle (NYK), Mikal Bridges (BKN), Trae Young (ATL), Derrick White (BOS)

Western Conference All-Star Reserve picks, predictions

Picks: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Predictions: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers), Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

The Western Conference is a perfect example of why the NBA needs to expand the All-Star rosters to 15 players. Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, and Kawhi Leonard are automatically going to be in the All-Star Game, assuming they are not injured, leaving almost no spots up for grabs between players who really do deserve recognition this season.

Players like Alperen Sengun, Jamal Murray, and Jalen Williams have all had terrific seasons to this point, yet their chances of being an All-Star are slim due to the superstars that exist in this conference. It is simply inevitable that players such as Paul George and De'Aaron Fox will receive more recognition than the less notable names. Although Victor Wembanyama has had a terrific rookie season, he too could be a casualty of bigger names taking an All-Star spot. The San Antonio Spurs being at the bottom of the West also doesn't help his chances.

One frontcourt spot and the two wild card spots are certainly up for discussion this year in the West.

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry once again leads the NBA in three-pointers made and is currently ninth in scoring. Even though the Warriors have struggled, Steph has been their one constant force. Without him, the Warriors would already be preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft. Curry is set to make his 10th All-Star appearance, tying Paul Arizin for the most by a player in Philadelphia/Golden State Warriors history.

Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have held the top spot in the West longer than anyone else this season. Sure, their defense is great, and players such as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert have something to do with that. However, Anthony Edwards has made one of the more impressive leaps as a scorer this season. To put things in simpler terms, Edwards is on a path to potentially leading the league in scoring one day. Averaging new career highs in scoring, assists, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage, Ant will represent the T-Wolves in Indianapolis.

Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis has actually played in 46 of the Lakers' 49 games this season. In doing so, he has once again proven to be an elite defender who is capable of recording a 25-point or 30-point double-double every single night. There is no question that Davis will be making his ninth All-Star appearance this season.

Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the hottest teams in the league in recent months. Since the start of December, the Clippers have lost just five games. This is due to the fact that this team is finally healthy for once, and Kawhi Leonard is able to do what he does best on both sides of the ball. Kawhi has played in 41 of the Clippers' 45 games thus far and is shooting 44.2 percent from three-point range entering Wednesday's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The Clippers are getting at least one All-Star this season, and Leonard should be considered a lock.

Domantas Sabonis – Sacramento Kings

Whether or not Domantas Sabonis makes the NBA All-Star Game depends on if the coaches around the league think another big man outside of Davis should get in. Sabonis has no doubt played at an All-Star level, leading the league in rebounding and currently second behind Nikola Jokic in triple-doubles this season. Compared to De'Aaron Fox, Sabonis probably has a better chance of being an All-Star because of thelogjam that exists in the backcourt voting. This would mark Sabonis' fourth All-Star Game and his second straight with the Sacramento Kings.

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has missed a handful of games this season, which could count against him in terms of making the All-Star Game. However, Booker has played himself into the MVP conversation as of late, with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal by his side. Booker recently had a stretch where he scored 46, 62, and 44 points in three consecutive games, which did enough to bump him over Fox in terms of All-Star reserves. The Phoenix Suns have also worked their way back up in the Western Conference standings to the point where they are once again championship contenders. If he were to be left out of the All-Star Game, it would be because Booker did not play in enough games.

Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has a chance to become the first rookie since Blake Griffin in 2011 to make the NBA All-Star Game. Already signed on for the Rising Stars Challenge, Wemby deserves to be an All-Star despite the Spurs only having 10 wins, the third-fewest in the league. Wembanyama currently leads all players with 3.1 blocks per game and enters Wednesday night's game against the Orlando Magic with 22 double-doubles in 41 games, ranking him 14th in the league. It is not hard to make the argument that the Spurs rookie has been the fourth-best center in the Western Conference behind Jokic, Davis, and Sabonis.

Just missing the cut: De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Paul George (LAC), Jamal Murray (DEN), Alperen Sengun (HOU), Jalen Williams (OKC)