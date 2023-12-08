We're got a fun matchup in the Western Conference! Check out our NBA odds series for our Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for today's Friday slate of NBA action. We head to the Western Conference for this matchup between familiar foes as the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (4-16). Check out our NBA odds series for our Timberwolves-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently leading the Northwest Division and they're separating themselves as serious contenders to win the Western Conference. They've won their last five consecutive games, a streak that began with a 119-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they'll go for a sixth-straight win as they continue their hot streak on the road.

The Memphis Grizzlies are fourth in the Southwest Division and while they've only posted six wins on the season so far, three of those wins have come in their last four games. They notched back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks by double-digits and they managed to win their last game on the road against the Detroit Pistons. They'll hope to keep their momentum going as small underdogs here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Grizzlies Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-112)

Memphis Grizzlies: +5.5 (-108)

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are becoming a model of consistency in the league this year and while they don't lead the league in many statistical categories, they've found a way to mesh their offense and defense in a way that's hard to handle for any team. Their success starts on the defensive end with DPOY Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns locking down the paint. Just last game, Rudy Gobert collected 21 boards against Wembanyama and the Spurs while their offense flourished. Anthony Edwards continues to lead the team in points with over 25 and he's leading them in steals as well.

The last time the Timberwolves faced this Grizzlies squad, they dominated in the rebounding and shot much better from the floor on the opposing court. Things shouldn't change too much heading into this game. In fact, the Timberwolves are probably a better team right now with their winning streak. Expect Minnesota's bigs to have another big day against Jaren Jackson Jr.. Unless the Grizzlies can match Minnesota's shooting, the Timberwolves should walk away with a win here.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have half of their season's wins in their last four games and they come in a surprisingly short underdogs against the best team in the NBA right now. Their win over the Dallas Mavericks was particularly impressive as Desmond Bane managed 30 points on an accurate shooting day. Bane popped off once again in their last game against the Pistons and scored a career-high 49 points during the win. He's clearly carrying them with his offense right now and they stand a much better chance when he's able to carry the scoring load.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is perhaps the Grizzlies' most important player right now and they need him to be more consistent on the offensive end. He's always reliable for them on defense and is always good for a few blocks each game, but his offensive production has plateaued over this recent stretch. If both him and Desmond Bane can get a rhythm going in the pick-and-roll, they could stand a chance to contend against the Timberwolves.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The betting line for this game is very interesting considering the Timberwolves are the best team in the NBA right now and the Grizzlies are just now seeing recent success over their four-game stretch. Desmond Bane has been the main catalyst for them and when he's shooting like he has been, the Grizzlies are winning games they really shouldn't be. Against Minnesota, he'll need Jaren Jackson Jr. to have another big scoring performance alongside him to keep up with the Timberwolves.

I expect the Grizzlies to have a number of scoring runs throughout this game and Desmond Bane will certainly find his hot hand once again, but the Grizzlies have struggled against tall, defensive teams like the Lakers in the past. The Timberwolves are a similarly long team and play very physical basketball in the paint. As indicated by their last meeting, both Gobert and Towns in the paint poses multiple issues for the Grizzlies.

I expect the Timberwolves to get their sixth-straight win in this game as they get it done convincingly. For our prediction, let's roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover the spread at Memphis.

Final Timberwolves-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -5.5 (-112)