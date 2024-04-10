One of the season's biggest games in the Western Conference is Wednesday night when the Denver Nuggets host the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both teams have games on Tuesday night but are double-digit favorites against two of the league's worst teams. If they both leave with a win, Wednesday's game will be a battle of two teams with identical 55-24 records for first place in the Western Conference. After the game, they will have only two games left in the regular season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Timberwolves have won seven of their last ten games, getting them back into the race for first place. The Timberwolves and Nuggets have split two previous games over their last ten, with the road team winning each matchup. With the more difficult remaining schedule, Minnesota will be desperate for a win in this game. The Timberwolves end their season against Phoenix and Atlanta, while Denver gets two of the West's worse teams, Memphis and San Antonio.
Denver has lost three of their last six games, putting them in a sprint to end the season. The Nuggets play against three of the worst teams in the Western Conference in their final four games, giving them the upper hand on the No. 1 seed. Many teams could grab the No. 8 seed, but the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors winning in the play-in tournament and taking on the No.1-seed Nuggets is something that most NBA fans want to see.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves: +6 (-112)
Moneyline: +194
Denver Nuggets: -6 (-108)
Moneyline: -235
Over: 213.5 (-110)
Under: 213.5 (-110)
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Altitude, Bally Sports North
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets haven't been good against the spread this season, owning a 35-42-1 record overall. Meanwhile, the surprising Timberwolves have been profitable for bettors, boasting a 41-37 record. That trend has continued over their last ten games, as the Nuggets failed to cover in four of their past six games. The Timberwolves haven't been as good recently, but are 6-4 over their last ten.
The Timberwolves offense has taken a step back but has stepped up their defense to combat the issues. Minnesota is third in scoring defense over their last five games, allowing just 102.8 points per game. They must play stellar defense to beat Denver and their seventh-ranked scoring offense.
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The teams' against-the-spread records are a reason to back the Timberwolves. However, the previously mentioned spread struggles for the Timberwolves are a reason to look at the Nuggets. The Timberwolves have failed to cover in three of their last five games.
The Nuggets' defense has stepped up their game recently and may make life difficult for the Timberwolves on Wednesday night. They are fifth in scoring defense over their last five games, allowing just 105.8 points per game. The Timberwolves' offense has taken a step back, averaging just 112.2 points per game, good enough for 15th in the league. Minnesota's offensive struggles are mostly due to Karl-Anthony Towns' knee injury that has kept him out since the beginning of March.
Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick
The Timberwolves went into Denver and beat the Nuggets by 13 points on March 29th. Most people will look at this game and see an easy bet to take Denver to avenge that loss. However, Minnesota is desperate to win this game with their remaining schedule. If they lose this game, they could fall as far as third in the West. Take Minnesota to keep this game close in an elite defensive matchup and have a good chance at winning outright.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +6 (-112)