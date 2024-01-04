Both teams ride opposite streaks heading into this matchup.

We're continuing our coverage of Friday's action around the NBA as we bring you our prediction and pick for this next competitive matchup in the Western Conference. The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) will take on the Houston Rockets (17-15) for the first meeting of their three games on the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Timberwolves-Rockets prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are currently sole-owners of the best record in the Western Conference and they've got the Thunder and Nuggets right behind them by just one game. As the season wears on, each game will become more critical for the Timberwolves if they want to capture the West and the Rockets are one of the teams standing in their way.

The Houston Rockets are currently third in the Southwest Division and they hold the eight-spot in the Western Conference standings. They've gone 4-6 over their last 10 games and have cooled off since posting a hot start to December. They come in with back-to-back wins over the Pistons and Nets, hoping for their third-straight against the Timberwolves.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Rockets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Houston Rockets: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 220.5 (-108)

Under: 220.5 (-112)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves have taken a minor slide and lost their last two games to the Knicks and Pelicans. Through those losses, they failed to find an offensive spark and couldn't bring their three-point percentage up over 40%. They'll need to get back to their defensive mindset as they'll be heading to a Rockets Arena that has seen more wins than losses this year. Look for Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert to be crucial keys in stopping Alperen Sengun. If they can hold off the Rockets' initial scoring run, they should have a chance to keep this game close and fight to a win. Their rebounding has been a bit lazy over the last few games, so expect them to play with more hustle this time around.

Anthony Edwards has been balling out for the Timberwolves recently and had 35 points during their loss to the Knicks. Their totals have been low-scoring relative to the rest of their season and it's clear they've hit a lull in their offensive production. Look for players like Kyle Anderson and Nikeil Alexander-Walker to start heating up from three as they try to score some buckets off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns will need a huge game tonight and he'll be at his best if he plays bully-ball down in the paint.

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

The Rockets come in following two double-digit wins over the Pistons and Nets in their last two games. They advanced to 14-5 at home on the season and they're clearly a more energetic team when playing in their own building. Alperen Sengun is coming off of his best performance as a Rocket, notching 30 points on 11-17 shooting from the field. He also added eight rebounds and four assists as he completely opened up the offense for the Rockets. When they're working the ball inside through Sengun, they become very dynamic in the way their offense moves off the ball. Look for him to take another facilitating role in this game.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s return to the Rockets has given them a huge boost on the defensive end and Fred Van Vleet has been playing at an All-Star level as of late. They'll be healthy heading into this game and they could stand a chance to stun the Timberwolves playing in their home arena. Look for the Rockets to start fast as they try to wear-out this Timberwolves team during their road trip.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun game with two high-powered offenses playing at high levels. The Timberwolves have struggled a tad recently and they'll be determined to get back with a win and regain control over the Western Conference. The Rockets, however, may be the hotter team at the moment and their chemistry has been off the charts. For our prediction, let's take a chance with the Houston Rockets as home underdogs.

Final Timberwolves-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +3.5 (-110)