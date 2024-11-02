ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Timberwolves visit the Spurs on Saturday! The Timberwolves and the Spurs have been inconsistent this year and need to find a way to be consistent. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves were a surprise team last season. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert have the talent to be a tough team this year. They are 2-2 after losing their most recent game. This year, they are a talented team and should make noise in the Western Conference.

The Spurs struggled last season and have been inconsistent so far. They were one of the worst teams in the NBA and are 2-3. They have talent, but they are a very young team still and need to figure it all out because they have so much potential, thanks to Victor Wembanyama down low.

Here are the Timberwolves-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Spurs Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -154

San Antonio Spurs: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs Spurs

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves were not great on offense last season and were inconsistent instead. They were 18th in scoring at 113 points per game, 10th in field goal percentage at 48.5%, and third in three-point percentage at 38.7%. Three different Timberwolves are averaging over double digits, with Anthony Edwards leading at 30 points per game. Then, Julius Randle is making a big impact already and is leading in assists per game at five per game. Julius Randle is the leader in assists through two games, with four assists per game. They need more from their offense than they have shown up to this point, and that starts with Anthony Edwards because he makes this offense go, but then Julius Randle is also a huge key for the team after coming over from the Knicks in a big trade.

The Timberwolves’ defense was the best in the NBA last year. They were first in scoring defense at 106.5 points per game, first in field goal defense at 45%%, and seventh in three-point defense at 35.4%. This season, Rudy Gobert is the best defender for the Timberwolves. He leads the team in blocks at 1.3 per game, then in rebounds at 11.2 per game. Then, two players, Donte DiVincenzo and Mike Conley, are tied for the team lead in steals at 1.3 per game. This team lives off their defense, and it has to be the same again this season because they are not built to outscore teams.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs’ offense struggled last season. They were 23rd in scoring at 112.1 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 46.2% from the field, and 28th in three-point shooting at 34.7% from behind the arc. Six Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Victor Wembanyam leading at 18.2 points per game. Then, Chris Paul has been a massive key in helping this offense flow, leading the way in assists at 7.8 per game. The Spurs have a lot of potential on offense and need to do more because they struggled last season. Wembanayama is superhuman, but the pieces around him need to be able to help the offense more.

The defense for the Spurs also struggled last season. They allowed 118.6 points per game, 48.7% from the field, and they were awful against the three-point line, allowing 37.3% from behind the arc. Victor Wembanyama is the key down low, and he leads the Spurs in rebounding at 10.6 per game, and then he leads the team in blocks per game at three. Then, five Spurs average at least one steal per game, with Chris Paul and Julian Champagnie leading the way at 1.2 per game. The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces need to fit correctly.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are the better team in this matchup, and they should win this game and cover the road in San Antonio. Thanks to Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, the Timberwolves are more trustworthy. There is concern for the Timberwolves with their offense, but the Spurs do not have much offense either. These two teams play ugly with their defense-first approach. This will be a grind-out game, but trust the Timberwolves. they should win and cover late in an ugly game on the road.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3 (-110)