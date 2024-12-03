The Minnesota Timberwolves sent shockwaves through the NBA world this offseason when they shook up their core and traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The result hasn’t had the desired impact on the court as the Timberwolves have struggled out of the gates of the 2024-25 season. There are some young players on the roster, however, who might be able to help the Timberwolves this season.

Following last season’s remarkable run to the Western Conference Finals, the Timberwolves looked like a team that was on the verge of becoming a legitimate contender in the Western Conference. Instead, they’re struggling to keep pace in a tightening West standings and Anthony Edwards recently called the team out for their mentality.

One of the things the Wolves could use is a boost in consistent offensive production. That’s where some of the young players on the Timberwolves roster could come in. Last season the team had six players averaging double figures in scoring in a balanced offensive attack.

This season, there are only four players averaging double digits in points with players like Mike Conley Jr. and Jaden McDaniels slipping a bit on their shooting efficiency. Simply but, the Wolves need a couple more players who can go and get their own shot, and they have a couple currently sitting on the bench.

Rob Dillingham can help Timberwolves this season

The Timberwolves pulled off one of the best moves of the 2024 NBA Draft when they essentially traded into the lottery and selected Rob Dillingham from Kentucky. Dillingham came off the bench during his lone season as a Wildcat, but he was considered one of the more NBA-ready guards.

Sure enough, Dillingham was one of the top standouts of NBA Summer League. In five games, he averaged 13.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.0 steals. He started off slow, but got better as summer league continued, finishing with a 25-point, 12-assist performance in the Timberwolves final game in Las Vegas.

He is a guard that can create his own shot and can be a facilitator. He can bring offensive juice to the Wolves rotation. But he hasn’t been able to get on the court much this season. He did get an opportunity recently in back-to-back games against the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, two of the better teams in the league so far.

He responded by averaging 13.0 points while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. He didn’t suit up though during the Wolves’ most recent games against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers due to an ankle injury. When he returns, he’s made the case for increased minutes and can help the team in an area they need big help in.

Terrence Shannon Jr. could be option for Timberwolves

The Timberwolves had two first round picks this season by virtue of trading into the lottery. They used their own first round draft pick on Terrence Shannon Jr. With the Wolves hoping to continue their ascent in the West this season, Shannon was more of a long-shot to play than Dillingham was.

But as the team has sputtered to start the season, it might be time to see what Shannon could do in the regular rotation. He has Donte DiVincenzo ahead of him in terms of shooting guard depth, but DiVincenzo hasn’t been able to replicate his production from last year with the Knicks.

Shannon was sent down to the Iowa Wolves of the G League recently, and he went off to the tune of 33.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 47.7 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was recalled by the Timberwolves after only two games.

He got into the game against the Lakers on Monday where he dazzled the crowd with a highlight reel dunk, albeit when the game was already decided. Like Dillingham, he is comfortable with the ball in his hands and getting his own shot. If the Timberwolves veteran options continue to be inconsistent, it might be time to see what these young players on the roster can do in the regular rotation.