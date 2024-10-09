Trashing talking in the game of basketball is age-old tradition. One of the best trash talkers in today's game is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. So it comes as no surprise that in the new Netflix documentary, ‘Starting 5,' Anthony Edwards is at the center of trash talk directed towards Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, as per Doric Sam of Bleacher Report.

The new Netflix show followed Edwards, Tatum, LeBron James, Domantas Sabonis and Jimmy Butler during the 2023-24 season. This particular incident came during an early regular season game between the Celtics and the Timberwolves with Anthony Edwards throwing shade in Jayson Tatum's direction after a Wolves win.

“You see Tatum trying to get me on the switch, locked his ass up two times,” Edwards told his teammates. “Tatum was talking crazy saying, ‘Yeah I'm here,' then I said, ‘I'm coming again.' Talking about ‘best player in the league'. . .y'all trippin'.”

The Timberwolves would defeat the Celtics in that game, 114-109, with Edwards dropping 38 points. Tatum finished the game with 32 points. Edwards is arguably the best shooting guard in the league while Tatum is arguably the best small forward in the league.

But the Celtics would have the last laugh as they reached the NBA Finals and brought home title No. 18 in franchise history. The Timberwolves did advance to the Western Conference Finals but were beaten by the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

In the same show, Tatum spoke about the expectations that were placed on the Celtics coming into the 2023-24 season.

“We were expected to win every single night and when we lose, the f**cking world is ending, everybody's on TV talking about us, how we're not equipped to win a championship, how I can't lead a team,” Tatum said.

But Tatum did prove that he could lead a team, alongside fellow Celtics star Jaylen Brown who was the MVP of the Finals.