TIME has shortlisted their Person of the Year with major figures and groups such as the Hollywood strikers, Taylor Swift, and Barbie.

The new shortlist for TIME's Person of the Year has been announced.

The big honor that's given out by TIME consists of an “individual, group, or concept that has had the most influence on the world throughout the previous 12 months.”

History of TIME's Person of the Year

Since 1927, the annual event has taken place. Previous winners of the prestigious honor include President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, Greta Thunberg, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Last year, the award went to Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president.

As for this year, we'll have to hold tight until Wednesday morning to see who — or what — gets Person of the Year. However, here is the shortlist.

Shortlist of TIME's Person of the Year

There are nine candidates this year, but only one can win.

First off, the Hollywood strikers are on it for working towards fair wages, conditions, and more.

Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, is also on it for being China's most powerful leader.

With the most successful concert film in history, record-breaking tour, and phenomenal album sales, Taylor Swift is a nominee.

Sam Altman, the OpenAI CEO, is also up for Person of the Year. He was fired and then returned to ChatGPT, which has altered the course of AI in the foreseeable future.

The Trump Prosecutors are also on the list for seeking justice on the former president, concerned about his mishandling of classified documents, election interference, and falsifying business records.

Barbie is on the list, too. Considering the hit movie and what a cultural impact the doll has had, it's about time for her due.

Other names include Vladimir Putin, King Charles III, and Jerome Powell.

Stay tuned later this week to see who TIME's Person of the Year is.