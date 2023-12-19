Timothée Chalamet has a Bob Dylan biopic and a ping-pong movie on the horizon.

After Wonka and Dune: Part Two, Timothée Chalamet may have found his next project to bounce out of. He revealed a ping-pong project he has in mind.

Bob Dylan and ping-pong

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for MTV, Chalamet revealed what his next eight months look like. He's starring in James Mangold's Bob Dylan biopic and also has a secret project after that. He can't say much, but he did reveal that it's a project about ping-pong. When asked if it's a Balls of Fury remake, he denied and teased something “way different.”

Last week, Chalamet's latest film, Wonka, was released. In the film, Chalamet plays the titular chocolatier who is on a quest to sell chocolate. His next film, Dune: Part Two, was pushed out of its November 2023 release date thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike. That sequel will come out in March 2024.

Timothée Chalamet got his start in the film world by starring in Christopher Nolan's Interstellar. He would go on to star in Love the Coopers and Miss Stevens before getting his big break.

In 2017, Chalamet starred with Armie Hammer in Luca Guadagnino's Call Me by Your Name adaptation. That same year, he starred with Saoirse Ronan in Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird. The film was a bit hit, making nearly $80 million at the box office and was nominated for five Oscars (including Best Picture).

He has since starred in several high-profile projects including Gerwig's Little Women adaptation, The French Dispatch, Beautiful Boy, and Don't Look Up. Chalamet reunited with Guadagnino on Bones and All last year as well.