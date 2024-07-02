Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been spotted. The couple who has taken a lowkey approach about their dating life in the last few weeks were seen out in Los Angeles on Friday (June 28). The couple was wearing black masks and baseball caps for their date night. Jenner wore a white tube top with dark pants and a jacket held over her arm. Chalamet opted for a longsleeve black top and dark blue jeans according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. The outlet reported that they were going to catch a movie for their date night.

The last time the couple was photographed together was for The Golden Globe Awards back in March. It was the first time that the two were seen at a televised event even though they opted out to walk the red carpet together.

How Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Now?

While the two haven't been photographed together lately, an insider informed Entertainment Tonight last month that the couple is doing just fine.

“Kylie and Timothee are still seeing each other and happy,” a source told ET. “They don't need to try to make things work, and it comes off naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other and stay in touch when they're not geographically close to one another.”

“They're in constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship with one another,” the insider continued.

That insider's comment was followed by a report that Jenner's family was worried about her and Chalamet's relationship.

“Kylie is trying to hold onto her relationship with Timothee, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he's just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore,” a source recently told Daily Mail.

The source added: “Kylie is madly in love with Timothee, and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last. But those closest to her feel he doesn’t make her a priority, and her sisters are now telling her to walk away, but she can’t.”

Howeverm it doesn't mean that there is trouble in paradise due to the lack of photographs together. Their lowkey vibes over the last few months also could be due to Chalamet's film schedule. He is currently filming a biopic on Bob Dylan which is tentatively called “A Complete Unknown.”

“His career is taking off, and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent – not who he is or isn't dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie,” an insider told Daily Mail.

The source added that his costars such as Zendaya in Dune 2 have also been taking the same precautions in their own relationships.