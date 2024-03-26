When next season finally begins, the Tennessee Titans will be a completely new football team. They'll have a new coach and a whole lot of new, different talent than what the previous regime had. Gone will be players Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and head coach Mike Vrabel; entering will be Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley, and Brian Callahan. But they'll also be bringing their 2024 NFL Draft selection.
The Titans are almost the forgotten bunch in the top 10. They currently sit with the No. 7 overall pick, smudged in between the most quarterback-needy teams in the league. The Titans, it seems, aren't in need of a quarterback, as they'll be going with last year's second-round, No. 33 overall pick in Will Levis. So, if not a quarterback, where will the Titans venture?
The No. 4 through No. 7 picks are a bit of a wildcard bunch, while No. 8 through No. 10 are a bit of the same. Each of those teams has the flexibility to choose the best available player on the board or they could potentially trade their pick to move down lower in the draft. That doesn't mean each of these teams, like the Titans, don't have some obvious needs. They're just not in near-dire straits as some ahead and behind them.
Assuming the Titans stick with the No. 7 pick, let's look at who the best players they should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Most mock drafts have the Titans selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 7 pick, and for good reason. The Titans haven't had a reliable left tackle since Taylor Lewan.
Alt was a starter at Notre Dame since his freshman year, playing over 2,200 snaps, per PFF. If protecting Levis' blindside is what they're looking for, then selecting the 6-foot-8, 322-pounder would be an excellent get. He would likely be a day one starter for the Titans and yet another boost to Callahan's offense he is putting together at Tennessee.
Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Let's be honest, the Titans shouldn't even consider any other option besides Joe Alt, that is unless someone snatches him up first. But, if that were to happen, then one of the best players available on the board could be Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.
Bowers was a stud for the Bulldogs and the team's leading receiver with 714 yards and six touchdowns. The Titans have already made drastic improvements to what will be a much different offense under Callahan next season, so it might not be that surprising if by chance Bowers is available, they pull the trigger. That would then pair him with new acquired receiver Calvin Ridley and DeAndre Hopkins. Bowers could then be an excellent option for Levis to throw to underneath and intermediate passes to.
Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
The Titans were around the middle of the pack last season, ranked 17th in team sacks with 45. While that's not terribly bad, a team can never have too many pass rushers. If the Titans decided to go that route, then Jared Verse should be their go-to guy. However, that would likely only be the case if they were to swap picks with another team in a trade as drafting Verse at No. 7 seems a little high.
The Titans did start to see promise in their pass rush late last season, though. In the last month of the season, edge defenders Harold Landry, Arden Key, and Denico Autry were racking up sacks and tackles for a loss seemingly at will. That makes Verse a wild card pick for the Titans with their first-round pick, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be a player to target for them, especially if they traded back for a later pick.