The NFL Scouting Combine has already begun, which can only mean one thing: The 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. The intrigue begins at the top of the draft with whether or not the Chicago Bears ultimately decide to draft Caleb Williams and where they may trade Justin Fields, but there are many more blue-chip prospects worth discussing in-depth. One of those players is Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt, who seems like a lock to land in the top 10 and could immediately help several NFL football teams like the New England Patriots and New York Jets.
Not only is Alt one of the best players in this draft class, he's also one of the youngest. The tackle just turned 21 years old on February 28th. And despite his young age, the former Notre Dame player has been the best left tackle in college football over the past two seasons.
Highest Graded Left Tackle Since 2022:
Alt is the real deal at one of the premier positions in football. He should be able to step into the NFL and make a big difference to whatever team is lucky to draft him. But the two teams mentioned earlier are teams that could use him the most.
New England Patriots
The Patriots are in an intriguing spot with the third overall pick. They could land the potential quarterback of the future in either Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels after Caleb Williams comes off the board. That depends on how New England views Mac Jones and whether or not they believe they can help redeem Jones' career. The incumbent QB had a strong rookie season but the last couple of years have not been kind to him.
New England has also had a miserable track record of drafting wide receivers in the first three rounds of the draft over the last two decades. They could end that streak and forget about that position by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers.
But the offensive line is also a glaring need for the Patriots. According to ESPN's win rate metrics on the trenches, no team was worse at pass blocking than New England. Joe Alt allowed only five pressures all season long in 2023 along with just one sack. He would step in Foxborough as the Patriots' best offensive lineman.
The former Fighting Irish lineman may not be the sexiest pick New England can make with the third overall pick, but he'd still be a great one.
New York Jets
There may not be a team in the NFL that could use a star left tackle more than the Jets. Their offensive line was a glaring area that needed improvement last offseason, but they didn't have the avenues to do so. Aaron Rodgers lasted just four offensive snaps with the Jets in 2023. On the play he got injured, New York's left tackle Duane Brown whiffed on Leonard Floyd badly, giving Floyd a free runway to sack Rodgers.
This problem persisted all season long for the Jets. They finished 2023 ranked 30th in the NFL in pass block win rate. They couldn't pave running lanes either; the Jets were 29th in run block win rate. To make matters worse, perhaps their best offensive lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker, tore his Achilles in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos knocked him out for the rest of the season, and could impact his status to begin the 2024 campaign.
New York also waived starting guard Laken Tomlinson a few days ago to save $8.1 million in cap space.
The offensive line held the Jets back in 2023. They can't afford to let that happen again in 2024. If Joe Alt somehow falls to them at tenth overall in the NFL draft, they should not hesitate to take him.