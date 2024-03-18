NFL free agency has been wild since nearly a week ago, and the Tennessee Titans have been one of the more interesting teams in the league. Of course, the Titans will have a new-look team next year with new head coach Brian Callahan taking the reins. He began his time with Tennessee alongside Ran Carthon as the two made some notable additions to their team for 2024.
Those additions include former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. But that's just a few, as the Titans made 10 total signings that could turn out to their benefit. So, let's give them all a grade, shall we?
Calvin Ridley, WR
The Titans were able to outbid their AFC South rival for Calvin Ridley, who just spent one year in Jacksonville after being traded from the Falcons. Acquiring a playmaking receiver has been a desperate need for the Titans since they unexpectedly sent away AJ Brown to the Eagles. Ridley will become the clear No. 1 option alongside veteran DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks, giving second-year quarterback Will Levis some options.
The one concern about Ridley's signing is the massive payday he got from the Titans. Remember, Ridley was suspended an entire year before last year for gambling and missed time before that due to mental health issues. He had a solid season last year, but did it warrant a four-year, $92 million deal? That will be determined this fall and beyond.
Grade: B
Tony Pollard, RB
Gone are the days of a run-heavy offense catered to Derrick Henry, as he is now with the Ravens. Now the Titans look to utilize more versatile backs like former Dallas Cowboy Tony Pollard. He and Tyjae Spears could be a lethal combination for Callahan's new offense, as both can be used as pass-catching running backs. In what was a running back-heavy NFL free agency, the Titans were able to snag one of the better ones, especially one suited to the potential scheme Callahan enjoys running.
The only real problem here is that everything is new with the Titans, including Levis, who has to learn a completely new system. However, Pollard doesn't have to be the lead back, as he and Spears are interchangeable.
Grade: B+
Lloyd Cushenberry, C
To protect Levis and block for Pollard and Spears, the Titans signed former Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, who is taking Aaron Brewer's place from last season. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound center will be a major addition to an offensive line that has been suspect in recent seasons. He's allowed just two sacks and 16 total pressures in his four years of service, per ESPN.
Cushenberry may not be as big a name as Ridley and Pollard, but he might just be the best signing for the Titans during their entire free agency. He's a proven starter with 57 starts to his name going into his fifth season.
Grade: A+
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR
His numbers may not wow you, but neither did the Titans' offense as a whole, especially in the passing game. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine decided to re-sign with the Titans for a fifth year. He's earned valuable playing time over the last three seasons with the only team he's ever known. He provides wide receiver depth as a solid WR3, not to mention a contributor on special teams.
Grade: B+
Mason Rudolph, QB
Even in a league that caters to protecting the quarterback, last year saw 22 percent of the NFL's starting quarterbacks go down for the season. Levis was one of those quarterbacks. Mason Rudolph can come in as a solid veteran No. 2 to backup Levis and give a bit more stability to the quarterback room. The Titans signed him to a one-year, $3.62 million deal.
The only real issue with Rudolph — and it's really not one at all — is if Malik Willis beats him out as the QB2.
Grade: B-
Nick Folk, K
The Titans chose to stick with their nearly 40-year-old kicker. But don't forget that Nick Folk was the most consistent kicker in the NFL last season, making 96.7 percent of his field goals, which was fifth-best in the NFL, with a long of 53. He was also 28-of-30 in extra-point attempts.
As long as his age doesn't start to show, the Titans made a good move here.
Grade: B+
Kenneth Murray Jr., LB
The Titans were looking for experience at inside linebacker, so they went out and grabbed former Los Angeles Charger Kenneth Murray Jr., who has 59 games under his belt. With Azeez Al-Shaair gone as a free agent, this was a must-need for Tennessee to shore up their linebacking corps a little bit. He's coming off his career-best year, posting 107 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. The question now is, can that be sustainable going into his fifth season with a new team?
Murray's signing fills a necessary need for the Titans, but this wasn't exactly an A+ move.
Grade: C
Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Much like at inside linebacker, the Titans had to find some help in their secondary with a veteran like Chidobe Awuzie. A three-year, $25.5 million deal got him to Nashville. But did the Titans get him too late in his career? He started just 10 games last season and played in 15 overall, eventually losing his starting job to rookie DJ Turner. Sure, the Titans are filling a need with Awuzie, but considering what they had and/or lost to free agency, that may not be saying too much.
Grade: D
Morgan Cox, LS
The Titans' long-snapper is coming back on a one-year deal. The former five-time Pro Bowl selection will be entering year 16. At his specific position and with his years of experience, this grades out as a great move for the Titans in NFL free agency.
Grade: A
Saahdiq Charles, OG
Coming into Year 5, Saahdiq Charles has found himself all over the offensive line during his career. He'll be asked to help rebuild the Titans' front line, much like his former LSU teammate Cushenberry. But can he stay relatively injury-free? In his four years, Charles has played in just 35 games and never completed an entire season. It's just a one-year deal for the Titans, so there's little risk in that regard, but his number of games missed and time on injured reserve is concerning.
Grade: D-