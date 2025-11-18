During the Nov. 17, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden, the guest list included New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo, who mixed it up with Judgment Day.

WWE was quick to capitalize on the moment. They instantly dropped new merch with Skattebo and the company's logo. One of them is a drawn picture of Skattebo with a football in his hand, with Madison Square Garden and the New York City skyline beneath him.

Another shirt has Skattebo's face. on it and “Skatt Pack” written on it. Another just has the WWE logo with Skattebo in his Giants uniform and his last name written over it.

If fans hope to get one, the shirts will cost them $34.99 on WWEShop.com. They are being dubbed a “Special Event Item,” so fans may want to get one soon if they haven't already.

What was Giants RB Cam Skattebo doing at WWE RAW at Madison Square Garden?

Skatteo was one of the notable celebrities at RAW at Madison Square Garden. He is becoming a Big Apple legend with the Giants. WWE also had some of the Giants' divisional rivals, like the Philadelphia Eagles' Cooper DeJean, at the show as well. He didn't get as warm a response from the New York crowd.

Currently, Skattebo is rehabbing his dislocated ankle injury. He suffered it against the Eagles in their Week 8 loss to the Eagles. He will miss the remainder of the season.

Before his injury, Skattebo was on a tear. He had 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns before he got hurt. His best game of the season came during the Giants' Week 6 game against the Eagles. He rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns in the game. It remains the Giants' most recent victory, as they are now 2-9.

Skattebo was a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played college football at Arizona State before being drafted. During his collegiate career, he was a one-time First-team All-American and First-team All-Big 12.