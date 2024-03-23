The Tennessee Titans head into the 2024 NFL Draft looking to rebuild after back-to-back double-digit loss seasons that ultimately cost Mike Vrabel his job. Now, general manager Ran Carthon and new head coach Brian Callahan are being aggressive this offseason, and the draft will be the final piece of this puzzle. One thing to note here is that the Titans don’t have a third-round pick in 2024, so this Titans three-round mock draft will include their fourth-round selection for their third pick.
The most interesting thing about the Titans and this mock draft is that, while it looked like the teams would have a bunch of needs to fill in late April, they have potentially filled most of their major holes in free agency and through trades.
The team signed running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Calvin Ridley to patch some problem areas on offense and traded for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to take care of that issue on the other side of the ball.
We know that the biggest thing right now for the Titans' brain trust is putting the pieces around Will Levis to help him succeed. With that in mind, in this Titans mock draft, the franchise goes heavy on offensive players in order to get the most out of their young QB.
Round 1, Pick No. 7: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Joe Alt was built to play left tackle in the NFL. He is 6-foot-9, 321 pounds with excellent athleticism for his size. Plus, his dad, John, was a Pro Bowl tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 80s and 90s, and his brother, Mark, played in the NHL.
For the Titans, Alt fills a need for the team as their offensive line might be the worst unit on the team. However, they have 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski, who was excellent at left guard last year and Dylan Radunz played surprisingly well at right tackle.
If the Titans take Alt here, you can pencil in the left side of the line for the next decade-plus. That is so important for a team looking to build.
The other option here is Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who will also come off the board in the top 10. Fashanu may have a little higher ceiling than his Notre Dame counterpart, but Alt has plenty of potential and is better right now, too.
This is a home run pick for the Titans, and one that will help the franchise for years to come.
Round 2, Pick No. 38: WR Ladd McConkey
After Ran Carthon brought Brian Callahan in as coach, the pair have talked a lot about how the new coach had success giving Joe Burrow as many weapons as possible with the Bengals. That seems to be the plan in Nashville now as well.
Famously, in 2021, most pundits thought the Bengals would take OT Penei Sewell at No. 5 but they took Burrow’s former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase instead. That worked out pretty well.
Would the Titans do the same in the 2024 NFL Draft? If Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze are somehow there at No .7, maybe they would, but if not, they don’t have to because WR is so deep this year.
In Round 2, the Titans can take Ladd McConley out of Georgia and get the best route-runner in the draft, and someone unlike their current wideouts, DeAndre Hopkins, Ridley, and Treylon Burks.
McConkey is 6 feet, 186 pounds, and projects as a prototypical slot receiver at the next level with his precise route-running. However, he also ran a 4.39-second 40 at the combine, so there may be a little more WR2, all-around pass-catcher upside than we saw at Georgia.
Round 4, Pick No. 106: TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
If not Alt, Nabers, or Odunze at No. 7, there is a chance that the Titans could take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers in Round 1. He is an elite offensive weapon who would compliment the Tennessee WRs nicely.
Cade Stover isn’t the all-around TE Bowers is, but he is a glorified WR with size at 6-foot-4, 247 pounds. He still has a lot of work to do as a blocker, but again, the Titans front office wants to give Levis weapons, and Stover is a weapon in the passing game.
Tennessee has Chig Okonkwo, so they don’t need Stover to contribute in Week 1. But the former Buckeyes pass-catcher has enough upside that he is worth a flyer in the fourth round, as he could become a dangerous player and a matchup nightmare at the next level.
In this Titans mock draft, it's all about weapons for Will, and Stover fits that bill perfectly in the fourth where Tennessee isn't going to get a readymade star, but could find a diamond in the rough.