Time to say it: The Tennessee Titans are on the clock. The Houston Texans sealed the Titans' draft pick by winning 23-14 on Sunday in Week 18.

The 3-14 Titans had a chance to drop in the draft courtesy of the New England Patriots. However, the Pats defeated the Buffalo Bills 23-16, who were resting their starters after securing the AFC East title and No. 2 seed.

There will be plenty of options in front of head coach Brian Callahan and the franchise's front office. That includes trading away the top pick. But it's time to start thinking ahead to who looks like a future Titan.

Draft needs for Titans include 2 major offensive needs

Tennessee is led by an offensive coach in Callahan. The Titans produced the worst offense among AFC South teams. This points to Callahan's area of expertise skyrocketing to the top of the draft board.

Not so fast, the Titans will have other major needs to address on the opposite side of the ball. Even though Tennessee's defense finished second overall in average yards per game allowed at 307.3.

The Titans still surrendered 27.3 points per game — ranking them 30th overall and making them the worst scoring defense this season. Defensive options can get considered in the Titans' draft room.

But that includes a mega star who dominated on offense. Here now are the five best draft options for the Titans, including if trading down should be in consideration.

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Travis Hunter is a no brainer at No. 1 for Tennessee. He can bolster a porous offense, but can give the Titans a true lockdown cornerback to slice the points down.

Hunter walks into an offense that turned Ja'Marr Chase into an All-Pro if selected. Or he can come in to put the clamps on Brian Thomas Jr., Michael Pittman II, or a healthy Stefon Diggs in the division.

Tennessee has a chance to draft a generational talent. That hasn't happened since Derrick Henry, who still fell in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Hunter's presence will liven up Nashville.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Here's another bold scenario facing Tennessee: Passing on Hunter, but taking one of his heralded Colorado teammates. But all in the name of igniting the offense.

Will Levis entered Callahan's doghouse and briefly lost his spot to Mason Rudolph. The former second round selection clearly isn't the long term answer or a fit for the head coach's system.

Shedeur Sanders gives Callahan the needed quick-strike passer for his offense, a la Joe Burrow. Sanders even thrived with dismal offensive line play, making him relatable to the Bengals star. Like Hunter, Sanders has the play and persona to win over Music City.

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Now the scenario gets tricky for the Titans front office as we place Ashton Jeanty as an option.

Jeanty going No. 1 becomes a massive shakeup and establishes itself as one of the biggest stunners in NFL Draft history. The 2,600-yard rusher surfaces as the first running back taken first overall since Ki-Jana Carter in 1995. But the Titans pass on the Colorado stars in the process.

Or, Tennessee can opt to trade down to nab Jeanty and earn future draft capital in return. But can stay within the top 10 of the draft to swoop up Jeanty. The Boise State sensation then becomes the most intriguing RB in Nashville since Henry. Plus heads to a place known for stellar RB play — from “King Henry” to Chris Johnson all the way to Eddie George.

Abdul Carter, Penn State

Time for a surprise name. Yet a talent who makes a lot of sense when you look closer.

Tennessee features an aging pass rushing room. Top sack leaders Harold Landry and Arden Key are pushing 30. The former comes with a potential opt out clause in his contract that goes into effect in 2025, per Spotrac. Key is entering the final year of the $21 million deal he signed in 2023.

The Titans need to get younger, quicker and stronger at attacking the QB. Abdul Carter is the most intriguing edge rusher prospect for the 2025 class if he declares. But like Jeanty, this will mean making a deal with another team to grab Carter somewhere in the first round.

Cam Ward, Miami

Back to QB options. The debate will rage on between who's the better prospect between Sanders and the Heisman Trophy finalist Ward.

The Titans, though, are rumored to already be interested in taking the Miami star, per NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM Colorado.

Many scouts and fans will argue that Sanders is the safer prospect. Ward brings a history of turnover-filled games. However, Ward has lots of game experience at the power conference level compared to Sanders — having starred for Washington State then Miami. Callahan and the Titans likely will also love Ward's flair for extending plays and leading comebacks. He's a talent Callahan will have a hard time turning down.