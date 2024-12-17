As the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Will Levis, hoping he could be the team's franchise quarterback. However, as the Titans prepare for their Week 16 battle against the Indianapolis Colts, it appears that they could be looking to bench Levis and start Mason Rudolph, per Jeremy Fowler on X.

“The Tennessee #Titans are planning to make a switch at quarterback this week, source told ESPN,” Fowler wrote. “Mason Rudolph is the logical candidate to step in for starter Will Levis, who likely heads to the bench barring surprise.”

Through 20 games in his NFL career, Levis has led the Titans to a 5-15 record, completing 61.2% of his passes for 3,724 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

And while expectations weren't necessarily sky-high, the Titans appear unimpressed with the former Kentucky Wildcat leading their offense.

Titans QB Will Levis expected to be benched for Mason Rudolph

While Levis showed flashes of competency with the Titans, they seem to have promoted Rudolph for the last few weeks of the season— or at least Week 16.

One of the biggest issues for Levis is his knack for turning the ball over.

To start the season, Levis had multiple games in a row that included back-breaking turnovers. And while he was given plenty of chances to protect the ball better, Levis' Week 15 performance appeared to be the final straw for head coach Brian Callahan.

Against the Bengals, Levis was relieved of his duties after completing eight of his 12 passing attempts for 89 yards and a whopping three interceptions.

Though Rudolph came in and led the Titans to two scoring drives, he also left the game with an interception himself, falling to the Bengals 37-27.

According to the Titans' depth chart, Rudolph is the team's only option outside of Levis, making him the clear answer if they decide to look at secondary quarterback options.

Sitting at 3-11 on the season, the move to bench Levis could be a precursor for what the Titans plan on doing in the 2025 NFL Draft.