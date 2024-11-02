The Tennessee Titans have elevated quarterback Trevor Siemian from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport.

With this move, the Titans will be starting Mason Rudolph again, as although Will Levis had a good week of practice, his shoulder is not ready for him to return to play, according to Rapoport. The plan has been for Will Levis to return as the starter when he is healthy, as Brian Callahan indicated that this year is about evaluating him for the Titans. This injury certainly hurts his hopes for being the quarterback of the future. The Patriots are a weaker opponent, so this would have been an opportunity for Levis to play well and get a win.

Instead, Rudolph will try to help the Titans get their second win on the season before potentially handing the starting job back to Levis when he is healthy enough to play.

Can Will Levis prove to be Titans' QB of future?

With Levis out against the Patriots, his next chance to return is against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 10. That could be a tough matchup against an improved Chargers team coached by Jim Harbaugh. There are tough tests that loom down the stretch for Levis as well.

After the game against the Chargers, Levis would face the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders before a potential soft landing spot against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the last four games on the schedule would be against the Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Jaguars and Texans.

Given the 1-6 record, the Titans could be in range to pick a quarterback in the draft. Levis will have to play well enough down the stretch and get enough wins to at least buy another year as the starter for Tennessee. He will not get the chance to bolster his case this Sunday against the Patriots.