The Tennessee Titans have been rolling with Mason Rudolph as their QB1 for the past few weeks due to a Will Levis shoulder injury. However, there is the possibility that could become permanent.

While Levis may play in Week 9, if he doesn't improve, the quarterback could be benched just like Anthony Richardson was on Tuesday by the Indianapolis Colts.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“In Tennessee, Will Levis is hopeful he can start in Week 9 against New England, but the Titans won't know for sure until he practices with his injured shoulder. The team decided he needed two weeks to rest up and give himself a chance for the second half of the season. At 1-6, Tennessee is in position to ride out Levis' uneven play. But if it doesn't improve, it's hard not to believe he could eventually suffer the same fate as Richardson.”

Levis has struggled immensely in 2024. In five games before going on the shelf, the former Kentucky standout completed 66.4% of his passes for 699 yards and more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (5). A couple of those picks were at costly times, too. Things haven't been much better under Rudolph though as the Titans sit at 1-6, scoring just 24 points across the last two games.

However, the veteran did lead Tennessee to their lone win in Week 4 when he came into the game to replace the injured Will Levis against the Miami Dolphins. Perhaps that could persuade the team to start him if Levis is ineffective in his return. First, we'll have to see how he responds in practice to the shoulder issue.

Richardson, meanwhile, was replaced by Joe Flacco after his horrible showing in Week 8. The former first-round pick took himself out of the game in the third quarter on Sunday while Indianapolis was in scoring position. But head coach Shane Steichen insisted that's not why Flacco is now under center and said Flacco gives them the best chance to win right now.