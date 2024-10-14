Winning in the NFL isn’t easy. And it gets tougher when players become frustrated and dissatisfied. Another hurdle pops up when a coach isn’t happy with his quarterback. Both instances have afflicted the Tennessee Titans. Making matters worse, head coach Brian Callahan gave a disappointing Tyjae Spears injury update.

Spears is expected to be sidelined, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport via X, formerly Twitter.

“#Titans coach Brian Callahan tells reporters that RB Tyjae Spears is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury, likely meaning he’ll miss time.”

Titans RB Tyjae Spears trying to make impact

Since being picked in the third round of 2023 NFL Draft, Spears has played an important role for the Titans. He had 100 rushing attempts for 453 yards in 2023 with two touchdowns. And he caught 52 passes for 385 yards and a score.

However, in his first five games this year, Spears saw his rushing average dip from 4.5 to 3.5, gaining 114 yards on 33 attempts. He also had just 12 receptions for 76 yards.

Callahan said there is significance to Spears’ injury, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“It was significant enough where he is kind of in question for this week,” Callahan said. “Sometimes those guys heal fast, sometimes they're a week or two. So, we'll kind of see where he ends up.”

What is happening with the Titans' struggling offense?

Things would be easier for Spears and running back mate Tony Pollard if the Titans could find a consistent spark in the passing game. But quarterback Will Levis has struggled.

“He needs a little bit of success, too,” Callahan said. “He needs to get his confidence going. I think we have a guy who has the potential to be a really good quarterback, and thus far, we haven't met the potential. We have to keep working at it.”

Things don’t look easier for the Titans with Spears’ injury and the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions ahead on the schedule.

“There's no reprieve,” Callahan said. “You have to come back to work, and you have to find ways to get better. Guys understand, we're close. We're not far from being a team capable of winning these games that we've lost. There's a lot of positive things. But when you're 1-4, the negative gets highlighted, as it should. But there's still a lot of good things going on.”

“So, (it’s) frustrating. I still think we're better than what our record says we are, but we also aren't making enough plays to win tight games, and we got to find a way to do that, and I got to find a way to help us get there because right now, losing games in our one score games is tough. We're in the mix and we're fighting, and guys play hard as hell, but right now we're not doing enough to win the games and that's why we've only won one.