The Tennessee Titans invested a whole lot in quarterback Cam Ward, selecting the former Miami star over both Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, the two players who analysts widely considered to be the best talents in the 2025 NFL Draft class. Fans will be delighted to know that he is already displaying strong leadership and loyalty. The Hurricanes witnessed the two-time transfer have the same impact in his only year at The U.

Ward took charge right away, and did so in a manner that forged instant trust with his teammates. The former zero-star recruit has had to work for everything he earned in his football career, moving his way through FCS program Incarnate Word and Washington State before embarking on a life-changing season with Miami. His drive resonated with players. He developed a unique and prosperous relationship with Xavier Restrepo, in particular.

And it has carried over into Nashville. The Titans wasted little time in reuniting Ward with the consensus All-American wide receiver, quickly signing Restrepo after the draft concluded. Naturally, many assumed the No. 1 overall pick had a hand in getting his favorite target to Tennessee. Although first-year general manager Mike Borgonzi obviously made the final decision, Ward admitted to singing the praises of his teammate and friend wherever he went.

“I did push for him,” the Heisman Trophy finalist and Davey O'Brien Award recipient told the media at rookie minicamp on Saturday, via FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Every team that I visited with, I pushed for him. He was one of the best route-runners in college football last year… Never lost in man coverage… So why wouldn't you push for him?”

Did the Titans find a hidden gem?

Xavier Restrepo might owe Cam Ward a nice dinner after the ringing endorsement he gave him. Even though their excellent on-field chemistry might have gotten him on the Titans' roster, Restrepo knows that he will have to work hard in camp to secure his spot heading into the 2025-26 season. He is definitely no charity case, that's for sure.

The 5-foot-10 wideout made a name for himself before Ward even joined the program, eclipsing 1,000 yards and scoring six touchdowns in 2023. Restrepo and the 6-foot-2 signal-caller brought the best out of each other in 2024, though. Miami's disappointing finish to the season, which was supposed to end in the College Football Playoff, overshadows their remarkable offensive contributions.

Restrepo tallied 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to earning his second straight First-Team All-ACC selection. Despite his accolades, the 23-year-old's physical limitations resulted in him going undrafted. That label is often hard to overcome when it is time to make cuts, but he is in a situation that should allow for swift advancement.

The Titans' WR depth chart features 2015 All-Pro Tyler Lockett, 2020 Second-Team All-Pro Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson and Treylon Burks, to name a few. All of these players are wild cards at this stage of their careers. If Restrepo can continue to be a security blanket for Ward, he will see the field plenty.

In the meanwhile, fans should just appreciate this cool story.