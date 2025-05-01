The Tennessee Titans have some hope following the 2025 NFL Draft. As expected, the Titans selected QB Cam Ward with the first overall pick. Tennessee then went to work surrounding Ward with talented players on offense. One of them made a classy gesture when being introduced on Thursday.

Titans WR Tyler Lockett shook hands with every media member before his introductory press conference on Thursday, per Ari Meirov.

Lockett joked with the local media that he wants to butter them up to get some better coverage.

“I feel like y'all are just as much family as everybody that's going to be teammates, right? So you've got to get to know the coaches, know the media,” Lockett said on Thursday. “You guys are going to be the ones writing stories about us, whether it's good or bad, and who knows, sometimes doing that handshake you might be a little bit more lenient.”

The Titans signed Lockett to a contract shortly before the 2025 NFL Draft. Lockett received a one-year contract worth $4 million which could become up to $6 million.

Lockett could become a huge contributor for the Titans during Ward's rookie season. He is only a few seasons removed from being a 1,000-yard receiver. Lockett was no slouch in 2024 either, hauling in 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns.

Lockett is a “lock” for Tennessee's starting lineup next to Calvin Ridley and Treylon Burks.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi compares Cam Ward to Patrick Mahomes

The Titans are certainly glad to have Cam Ward as the future of the franchise.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi made a bold statement on Monday, comparing Ward to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m not comparing him to Pat,” Borgonzi said. “But some of the stuff I saw with Pat, just in terms of his instincts, spatial awareness, arm talent, arm angles, it kind of reminded me a little bit of Pat.”

Borgonzi is uniquely qualified to make such a comparison. Before Borgonzi was hired as Titans GM, he held various scouting and executive roles in Kansas City dating back to 2009.

Borgonzi made it clear that he is simply comparing prospects, not necessarily promising that Ward will become an elite QB like Mahomes.

“And I was careful to say it. Pat’s a future Hall of Famer and, you know, he’s got a long way to go before he ever reaches that level. But some of the stuff, just the instincts, spatial awareness, vision for the field, reminded me of Pat when I watched him,” Borgonzi concluded.

It will be exciting to see Ward in action later this fall.