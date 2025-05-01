Before Cam Ward went No.1 in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Tennessee Titans, he was a zero-star high school recruit who only got one scholarship: an offer from FCS Incarnate Word, which initially recruited him for his basketball skills.

Division I colleges weren't high on Ward. One of the reasons why was that he was forced to play a run-heavy Wing T offense in high school. But that one opportunity was all he needed to climb the ranks and prove his talent on a bigger stage.

Cam Ward had to transfer to 2 different schools to reach his goal

Growing up, Ward only had one goal: To become a professional athlete.

He didn't care if it was football, basketball, or baseball. “I think I could have gone to the NBA,” Ward said in an interview during the NFL's annual scouting combine.

“I always told myself when I was a little kid, I wanted to go pro with something. So, whether it was baseball, football, or basketball. I always had that big dream, and I never let somebody stop me from it.”

Despite playing for a little-known school, Ward made the most of his opportunity. In his freshman season, Ward won the Jerry Rice Award as the most outstanding freshman. In year two, he threw for over 4,000 yards, 47 touchdowns, and only threw 10 interceptions. This led to more hardware in his trophy cabinet, winning Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State where he'd spend his next two seasons. From there, Ward was left with a dilemma on whether he should play another year or enter the NFL. Instead, with one year left of eligibility, Ward simultaneously applied for the 2024 NFL draft and the transfer portal to see his options.

In the end, he chose to stay in college another year and committed to Miami. Here, Ward blossomed into a star. He finished his final season winning ACC Player of the Year, the Davey O'Brien, and the Manning Award.

Ward's underdog story proves anything is possible with hard work

Ward is not the first NFL player to get his first taste of college football while playing for a relatively unknown school. But he is one of the first players to embark on that journey and be a number one pick. Today, with how scouts already nitpick a young athlete's skillset, you can guarantee Ward won't be the last to set out on this path either.

His resume isn't the type you'd usually associate with a top pick in the draft, but Ward is different.

The Tennessee Titans are hoping Ward is the kind of difference-maker that will finally lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl title.