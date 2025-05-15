The Tennessee Titans, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, have officially been left off the 2025 NFL primetime games schedule, a surprising omission that's generating buzz across the league. The 2025 NFL schedule was unveiled recently, and Tennessee finds itself grouped with just two other teams, the Cleveland Browns and the New Orleans Saints, without a single nighttime matchup. That's right, zero primetime games for the franchise that drafted the No. 1 overall pick.

Analysts and fans alike are baffled. Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team posted the full list of primetime game allotments on his X, formerly Twitter, account, with teams like the Kansas City Chiefs receiving seven slots, while Tennessee sits at the bottom.

“Surprised the NFL didn't give the Titans a single primetime game — especially with the No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward expected to start right away,” Meirov's post read. “Not even an early-season Thursday night game, which usually feels like the norm in these situations.”

The snub left many wondering why the NFL opted to exclude such a high-profile rookie from national broadcasts. With Ward bringing renewed excitement to the Titans, fans expected at least a token appearance on a Thursday night game – something usually granted to teams with top picks. The lack of exposure in the 2025 NFL schedule has only amplified questions about how the league determines its NFL primetime games slate.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz also chimed in shortly after, expressing disappointment in how the league handled the Titans' primetime schedule.

“I think I speak for most NFL fans when I say I'm genuinely excited about Titans QB and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward,” Schultz wrote. “Leaving him off the entire primetime schedule feels like a missed opportunity to showcase a potential star. Gotta give Tennessee at least one.”

While the lack of NFL primetime games may seem like disrespect, there are real logistical reasons behind the decision. Nissan Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations, which creates challenges for hosting national broadcasts. Meanwhile, Tennessee plays both the AFC and NFC West in 2025, meaning they'll be on the road frequently in later time zones. That resulted in five scheduled late-window games, often prioritized nighttime slots.

Still, with rising fan interest and Ward viewed as the potential face of the franchise, the Titans could find their way into a prime time slot via flex scheduling. Matchups like Titans vs. Chiefs in Week 16, or Titans vs the New England Patriots in Week 7, could be elevated if the Miami product shines early.