The Tennessee Titans didn't hesitate to start the 2025 NFL Draft by taking Cam Ward. They're showing no hesitation in giving him weapons. Including one Ward is awfully familiar with.

The AFC South franchise added one more wide receiving option for Ward. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed who it is post draft.

“Source: Miami’s undrafted WR Xavier Restrepo is signing with the Titans, where he’ll be reunited with Cam Ward,” Schefter posted on X.

Yes indeed, the same Restrepo who became Ward's go-to target at Miami. Restrepo dropped in the NFL Draft, even after delivering a stellar 2024.

The 23-year-old caught a career-best 11 touchdowns with Ward feeding him the ball. Restrepo also leaves Miami breaking records one held by Reggie Wayne. Restrepo arrives to Nashville as part of a deep lineup of WRs.

Xavier Restrepo adding to deep Titans weapons group for Cam Ward

The Titans and head coach Brian Callahan addressed their needs in this class. Ward rose as the surefire top pick in the days leading into the draft.

But Callahan and the Titans ensured Ward has targets to throw to. They even grabbed three different pass catchers in the middle rounds.

Tennessee swooped up Chimere Dike of Florida at No. 103 as Ward's first rookie receiver. Ward then watched the team draft tight end Gunnar Helm from Texas 17 picks later. But Tennessee wasn't through with building the passing attack for Ward. Elic Ayomanor of Stanford arrived next at No. 136 in the draft — completing the hat trick of wideout options.

Callahan, general manager Ran Carthon and the front office settled for one more skill position player. Running back Kalel Mullings landed as the team's final pick, landing No. 188 overall in the sixth.

Tennessee even swooped up free agent Tyler Lockett for Ward. Lockett arrived nearly 24 hours before Ward got announced as the top pick.

Restrepo emerges as the final late layer for this new-look Titans offense. The Miami WR now must use training camp to cement a roster spot — and build continuous chemistry with Ward.