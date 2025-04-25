The Seattle Seahawks made a big move in the second round of the NFL Draft by trading up to the No. 35 pick overall. As a result, the franchise finds a stud safety in South Carolina Gamecocks' Nick Emmanwori.

The Seahawks gave up two draft picks to the Tennessee Titans to acquire pick No. 35, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Seattle sends picks 52 and 82 to Tennessee, giving the Titans a third-round pick selection that they didn't have when the draft started on Thursday.

“Seahawks trade: Picks 52, 82

Titans trade: Pick 35”

Emmanwori is a big safety at 6-foot-3 and plays with a ton of tenacity. One of his comps leading up to the draft was former Seahawks star Kam Chancellor. The 21-year-old safety played three seasons at South Carolina, where he served as a starter e his freshman year. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 88 total tackles (57 solo), four interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Seattle has had quite the offseason. The Seahawks boldly traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and replaced him with free agent Sam Darnold. Additionally, the front office signed 31-year-old wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $45 million contract to replace DK Metcalf, who was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After making head-turning changes, the team seemingly felt the need to acquire an exciting safety prospect in the second round of the NFL Draft. Nick Emmanwori brings plenty of experience to the table and should challenge for a starting role in the Seahawks' defense.

Seattle is seemingly building its defense after making drastic changes to the offense. Ideally, the defensive unit can keep opponents at bay while the offense scores at will. Emmanwori joins a Seahawks defense that ranked 14th in total defense last season.

The Seahawks still have another pick in the second round, as they own the No. 50 pick overall. They're also on the clock again in the third round at pick No. 92.