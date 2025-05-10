The Tennessee Titans are carefully mapping out the early development of rookie quarterback Cam Ward, with head coach Brian Callahan outlining a day-by-day approach during the team's ongoing rookie minicamp. Also factoring into this strategy is the presence of returning quarterback Will Levis, whose performance last season leaves the door open for competition.

From the outset, Callahan emphasized the value of managing expectations and learning from mistakes early. This carefully placed philosophy reflects Tennessee's broader strategy at rookie minicamp, which was intentionally light on contact or team drills. The sessions, held May 9-10, were centered on learning the playbook terminology, building chemistry, and adjusting to team culture. This foundational phrase is critical as Ward, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick, begins his transition into the NFL.

Callahan broke it down with clarity during his press conference, captured by Turron Davenport of ESPN NFL Nation.

“Start small. You know I think the biggest think for young players is just to worry about the next day. Did you get better from your one mistake? Did you make a mistake the day before– and did you correct it the next day? Can you take the stuff from the meeting room out to the grass? And if you're having trouble with that, then we, as coaches, ask. Where can we fill the gap?”

This detailed insight outlines the Titan's structured and intentional approach to grooming Ward through incremental improvements and realistic goals. This team knows mistakes will happen, but it's the correction and growth that matter most at this stage.

Meanwhile, Titans GM Mike Borogonzi confirmed there will be an open quarterback competition between Ward and Will Levis, who went 2-10 as a starter last season. Levis is training privately this offseason in preparation for a competitive camp.

Jimmy Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com added some more context on X, formerly Twitter, from the head coach and his plan for his rookie quarterback.

“So far so good with the install process with Cam Ward… This is the beginning of the offseason instruction for Cam and everyone.”

This philosophy of measured growth underscores the Titans' long-term vision. While public optimism is growing around the No. 1 overall pick out of Miami, Callahan is keeping his focus on the short-term development.

With OTAs and veteran minicamps ahead, Tennessee is balancing long-term quarterback hopes with a structured, day-by-day teaching plan. And in rookie minicamp, the work has only just begun.