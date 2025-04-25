The Tennessee Titans used the number one overall pick on Cam Ward on Thursday night. After a college career that spanned three universities, Ward had a great senior year at the University of Miami. Tennessee introduced Ward at a press conference Friday and unveiled his jersey number. Ward got a special visit from Titans legend Warren Moon, who told the crowd that his number 1 is back in rotation.

A surprise guest at Cam Ward’s introductory press conference as Warren Moon presents Cam with a No. 1 jersey, announcing Ward will wear his number with the Titans. The video: pic.twitter.com/DWdZP6D19h — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I just came here because I have a lot of respect for this young man right here,” Moon said. “A lot of our journey is similar as far as all of the things he was told throughout the journey. About not being good enough, and nobody wanting to give him that great opportunity. But he just kept fighting and kept working and kept showing leadership and perseverance.”

“As far as the number and everything is concerned, I wore the number one for a lot of reasons and I wore it for a long time, starting back in 1976 when I was in college,” Moon continued. “I think I wore it very honorably for the Houston Oilers organization to the point where I created a Hall-of-Fame career for myself. Now, I'm part of the Tennessee Titans family, and my Houston Oiler jersey will probably never be worn again. I hope it won't. But my Tennessee Titan jersey will be worn by Cam.

The pressure is on for Cam Ward with the Titans

There is always going to be pressure involved with the first-overall pick. Even in years where the second-overall pick makes more waves because of a trade, Ward will go down in the history books as the top selection. Now, Ward has an Oilers' icon's number on his back as he looks to be Tennessee's first franchise quarterback since Steve McNair.

Moon never played for the Titans, but he is a part of the franchise's history. They took all of the Oilers' history when they moved to Tennessee in 1997. That includes six retired numbers: Warren Moon's 1, Earl Campbell's 34, Jim Norton's 43, Mike Munchak's 63, Elvin Bethea's 65, and Bruce Matthews' 74. The Titans have retired Steve McNair's 9 and Eddie George's number 27.

The Titans need a new identity, and Cam Ward can bring that to their team. The Oilers had their iconic powder blue jerseys and a great career from Warren Moon as their identity. Maybe Tennessee can get that from Cam Ward in a new stadium coming soon.