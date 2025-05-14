May 13, 2025 at 11:01 PM ET

The Tennessee Titans are once again making noise this offseason with a flurry of roster activity that includes adding Amari Burney, signing Carlos Watkins and Amani Oruwariye, and parting ways with a pair of defenders.

The latest wave of Titans roster moves shows Tennessee's commitment to shoring up its defense heading into 2025.

Tennessee, first in the NFL's claiming order, made headlines by taking Burney off waivers after he was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders. Burney, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Florida, played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season, finishing with 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble. At 6-foot-2 and 228 pounds, Burney brings youth, athleticism, and upside to the Titans' linebacker room.

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com broke the news on X, formerly Twitter.

“The @Titans have been awarded linebacker Amari Burney (@amari_burney) off waivers. The Titans have waived cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr.”

In addition to Burney, the Titans brought in two seasonal veterans. Carlos Watkins, a well-traveled defensive lineman, joins Tennessee after splitting time between Washington and Dallas last season. The 31-year-old has appeared in 87 career games, tallying 151 tackles and 17 tackles for loss. His experience across multiple systems could be invaluable in Tennessee's defensive rotation.

The secondary also gets a boost with the signing of Oruwariye, a former Lions starter known for his length and ball skills. Oruwariye adds needed depth to a defensive back unit that has seen significant turnover.

To create roster space, Tennessee released undrafted rookie cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson. While both showed potential, the Titans' roster moves suggest the coaching staff is prioritizing proven talent and upside for the coming season.

This series of acquisitions underlines a strategic shift. With the additions of Watkins, Oruwariye, and Burney, the Titans are betting on a blend of experience and youth to bolster their defense in 2025.