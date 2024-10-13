Despite leading the Tennessee Titans with eight targets in Week 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts, WR Calvin Ridley failed to secure a single catch. He finished the game with no catches and one carry for nine yards. After the game from the Titans' locker room, Ridley unloaded his frustrations with the press, per the Tennessean's Nick Suss.

“S**t, I need some (targets) in the beginning of the f**king game, too. S**t's getting f**king crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today and gotta be better, but I gotta get the ball a little earlier in the game so I can be in the game and here with the team so I can play well also,” Ridley said.

Will Levis finished the game completing 16-of-27 for 95 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Titans were penalized 11 times for 113 yards. That's more penalty yards than passing. In five games, Levis has seven interceptions.

Titans, Will Levis won't last much longer

After the game, head coach Brian Callahan again took aim at Levis and the offense's inability to move the ball through the air, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

“We run the ball well, but you have to throw the ball well and do it with some efficiency,” Callahan said. “We have not done a good enough job of doing that. We have to put guys in better positions and that's on me. You have to be able to throw the ball in the NFL to win. We lean into our strength, which is running the football. When the game is tight, you have to make the throws to win.”

“We can't win like that,” Callahan said in a news conference after the game. “He'll (Ridley) be one of the first ones to tell you that's disappointing. He's one of our best players, and we look to him to try to make a play or two, and we didn't get it done at the end of the game.”

One of the lone bright spots for the offense was RB Tony Pollard, collecting 93 yards on 17 carries.

Levis tried to take some responsibility for the team's poor play, per Titans' Jim Wyatt

“Across the board, we just need all of us to play at a higher level,” Levis said. “I have to look internally at what I can do better, but everyone has to do the same. We know we can be better than what we put out there.”

The 1-4 Titans travel to Buffalo in Week 7 to play the Bills on Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. EST.