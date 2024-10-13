The Tennessee Titans are struggling badly with their offensive execution, and head coach Brian Callahan knows where the problem lies. He likes the way his team runs the football, but he is unhappy with the passing game.

When Callahan met the media shortly after the team's 20-17 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, he clearly identified the problem.

“We run the ball well, but you have to throw the ball well and do it with some efficiency,” Callahan said. “We have not done a good enough job of doing that. We have to put guys in better positions and that's on me. You have to be able to throw the ball in the NFL to win. We lean into our strength, which is running the football. When the game is tight, you have to make the throws to win.”

Callahan did not mention Will Levis by name, but it's obvious that the quarterback is not getting the job done. In the loss to the Colts, Levis completed 16 of 27 passes for a paltry 95 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Levis has struggled since the opening week. He has turned the ball over multiple times this season, often making reckless plays that have placed the Titans in a difficult position that they have not been able to overcome. The loss to the Colts left the Titans with a 1-4 record and in third place in the AFC South. They are one-half game ahead of the last-place Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans passing game is clearly struggling

The Titans have been in a position to win in three of their four losses. However, the inability to throw the ball effectively has cost them in each of those games.

Tennessee ranks 30th in yards per game and 29th in passing yards per outing. They are averaging just 145.0 yards through the air.

While Tennessee is having problems making game-winning plays, the Colts clearly got a lift from Joe Flacco and his passing attack. The veteran quarterback completed 22 of 38 passes for 189 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. It was not a huge game, but he was clearly much more productive throwing the football than Levis.

While the Titans struggled to throw the ball, Tony Pollard gave Tennessee a productive ground attack. The former Cowboys had 17 carries for 93 yards and 1 touchdown.

Callahan has had issues with the way Levis has played throughout the season. He has continued to stick with him as the team's starter, but it would not be a shock if he decided to go with Mason Rudolph as his QB1 in Week 7 when the Titans face the Bills in Buffalo.