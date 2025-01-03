Will Levis has one more chance to prove himself to the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. Ahead of their regular season finale against the Houston Texans, Brian Callahan confirmed that Levis would return as the Titans' starting quarterback, per Adam Schefter.

While Levis is set to start, the team intends to still play Mason Rudolph in the game. Callahan said he wants to use the game to get a “full evaluation” of both of his quarterbacks before re-assessing the situation in the offseason.

Levis has not started since Week 15, in which he was benched after throwing his third interception of the game. He completed just eight of his 12 passes in that game for 89 yards with one of his turnovers leading to his sixth pick-six of the year. The game between the Titans and Cincinnati Bengals featured a combined 10 turnovers with four of them from Levis.

The turnover-fest led to Callahan starting Rudolph for the ensuing two games. The quarterback switch did not have enough of an impact, as Tennessee enters Week 18 on a five-game skid.

Turnovers have been the main Achilles heel in Levis' game throughout his brief two-year career. In an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, the former second-round pick has thrown just 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He is tied with six other players with the fourth-most interceptions on the year despite playing just 11 games.

Titans' draft position entering Week 18

The Titans have made it clear that they are not playing to lose but have nothing to fight for other than draft position in Week 18. The 3-13 team currently projects to end the year with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could end up with the top selection once April rolls around.

Only the New England Patriots sit above them in the projected draft order. The Patriots control their own destiny and can clinch the No. 1 overall pick with a loss to the Buffalo Bills. Two other teams — the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars — also enter the week at 3-13 but sit behind Tennessee in the pecking order.

While another loss for Tennessee appears imminent, the Texans are locked into the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans has not indicated that he plans to rest any starters, but he could very well do so with nothing to gain in the contest.