The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals' Week 15 matchup was a sloppy rollercoaster of a game. When the final whistle blew, the contest ended up making NFL history for all the wrong reasons.

Both teams committed a combined 10 turnovers. It was the first NFL game with that many give aways since Week 2 of the 2007 season, via Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated.

The Bengals ended up winning the game 37-27, but Joe Burrow threw two interceptions. He was also stripped of a fumble, that was returned 30 yards by Titans' defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat. Cincinnati also saw safety Jordan Battle fumble the ball away as he was about the cross the end zone on his own fumble recovery.

Ultimately, the Bengals were able to recover from their four turnovers. Burrow completed 26-of-37 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Brown added 97 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Cincinnati kept their postseason hopes alive, moving to 6-8.

The Titans are simply playing for pride at this point. However, their day was mistake-ridden from start to bottom, taking away any chance for success.

It all started with quarterback Will Levis. He completed 8-of-12 passes, but for 89 scoreless yards and three interceptions. He was eventually benched for Mason Rudolph. Rudolph looked solid, completing 21-of-26 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns. But he also had an interception of his own.

Furthermore, the Titans gave up two fumbles, one from Levis and Tony Pollard to make six total turnovers. They fell to 3-11 on the season, suffering perhaps their most embarrassing defeat.

Both teams will look to grow and move on from this game. They have both now seen what it looks like at rock bottom turnover wise. It has been almost 20 years since two teams turned it over as much as they did. Tennessee and Cincinnati managed to keep it exciting with the outcome being such a high scoring affair. But fans who watched on Sunday's matchup saw most drives end with possession changing after a blunder.