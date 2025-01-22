With a new general manager in place, the Tennessee Titans are gearing up for a crucial offseason. One highlighted by the team's decision with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After being hired away from the Chiefs, GM Mike Borgonzi's voice will carry heavy weight in whoever ends up being selected. So will President of Football Operations Chad Brinker, who made the Titans' intentions very clear, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“We won't pass on a generational talent with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft,” Brinker said.

What that means isn't fully known. Travis Hunter could be considered a generational talent, due to his ability to play both sides of the ball. But ever year all the top quarterbacks are considered generational as well. At least on the surface though, the Titans don't plan to get cute and will take whichever player ends up topping their draft board.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Borgonzi and company go quarterback. Will Levis was drafted and Mason Rudolph were signed before his time. Levis struggled mightily in 2024, going 2-10 as a starter while throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He hasn't shown much over his two years with the team to warrant a full investment. Rudolph is set to be a free agent.

But maybe the Titans decide to slow burn their rebuild and take Hunter, giving Levis another year or bringing in a veteran. He won't touch the ball as much as the quarterback, but Hunter is considered arguably the best player in the draft. Whether at wide receiver or cornerback, he'd immediately be one of the best players on the Titans.

Tennessee has plenty of time to figure things out, but there needs to be a strong plan in place. The team has fallen out of favor in the NFC South and has lost its direction. Whoever the Titans select at No. 1 is expected to help immediately remedy that problem. Especially if they're a generational talent.