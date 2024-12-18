Travis Hunter has taken home the Heisman trophy, but his role when he eventually hits the NFL remains up for debate. Colorado football is set to face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on December 28, which could mean that fans will get to see Hunter play in his final collegiate game.

Hunter has excelled at both wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado, but former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy believes that he's narrowed down Hunter's best position.

“I think the kid can be an outstanding receiver… You've got to pick and choose a side,” Bieniemy told Colin Cowherd on Tuesday.

It appears that, while Hunter is a tremendous player on the defensive side of the football, the upside's on offense. For good reason. Hunter caught 149 passes for 1,873 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons at Colorado. Given he had fellow NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders heaving the ball to him, but it became clear in the end that the duo suited one another.

Travis Hunter's defensive ability for Colorado football

Not only was Hunter an elusive playmaker on offense for the Buffaloes, but he plucked away eight turnovers from his opponents across 21 appearances as a defender. He is the only player in college football history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award (the nation's best defensive player), as well as the Fred Biletnikoff Award (the nation's best wide receiver).

That essentially paved the way to his Heisman, in which he was the obvious favorite. Hunter's ability as an open-field tackler cannot be glossed over either. To the NFL franchise that is lucky enough to draft him, it's going to be of great interest to opposing players, coaches and front offices on how he is utilized.

Hunter is a generational talent, so it appears that there will be plenty more speculation piggy-backing off Bieniemy's comments before the NFL Draft in April.