The Tennessee Titans will start their 2024 NFL campaign against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The Titans look to begin the season on a good note, and their injury update on star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will increase their chances of success.

Hopkins, who was listed as questionable with a knee injury, is set to play against the Bears, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Hopkins is amid a comeback from an MCL tear he suffered in late July. It is uncertain how much he will play on Sunday, as it could come down to pain management, Fowler reports.

DeAndre Hopkins is not letting his knee injury hold him back. Reports of him being set to play are consistent with what he told reporters earlier in the week.

“I had the MCL tear maybe four and half, five weeks ago so the thing about those things is it takes a whole year to heal,” Hopkins said, via Paul Kuharsky. “Obviously, it's pain at that point.”

“Right now, the way I feel,” Hopkins continued, “hopefully I can get out there Sunday and perform.”

Hopkins adds a dynamic to the Titans that should serve the team well against the Bears if all goes according to plan. The 32-year-old comes off a 2023 season where he totaled 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tennessee did not finish the season the way they would have liked. They went 6-11 and missed the playoffs. Nevertheless, the talent returning alongside Hopkins provides hope for the team's short and long-term future.

Calvin Ridley amassed similar production to Hopkins in 2023 and looks to help lead the Titans' receiving core. Meanwhile, former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will provide stout support on the ground. Finally, Will Levis looks to take a step forward in his second year with the team.

Can Tennessee show what they are made of against the talented Bears on Sunday?