It happens every summer, and Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward is one of the recipients of over-the-top praise. Still, would the Titans consider a trade to give him another weapon? Ward isn't the only rookie getting notice. A different Titans rising rookie has been turning heads in the 2025 OTAs.

The Titans drafted Oluwafemi Oladejo in the second round of the draft. He came with good reviews after a position change from inside to edge linebacker unlocked his previously simmering potential.

And the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Oladejo is looking sharp in OTAs, according to a post on X by Turron Davenport via Sports Illustrated.

“He communicates well, he has a thorough understanding of the big picture of football,” Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said. “Guys like him, those are the type of people, on and off the field, you want to be a Titan.”

LB Oluwafemi Oladejo making noise for Titans

One thing that stands out about Oladejo in his 4.7 time in the 40. That’s a good foundation to beat NFL offensive linemen. Also, his 36.5-inch vertical jump and broad jump that measured 10 feet turned heads at the NFL Combine. Oladejo’s combine score ranked comfortably within the 10 best performers on the day, among defensive linemen.

And considering the fact he’s still learning how to rush quarterbacks makes his ceiling intriguing, according to tennesseean.com.

“It’s intriguing,” said UCLA executive director of player development Durell Price. “Because you’re like ‘Holy crap, what is this kid’s potential?’ ”

Another thing that helps is his locker-room presence. He even spills it over to the practice field.

“I would say as a kid I was just always the extrovert leading team chants,” Oladejo said. “I’d say it’s just who I am. I try to help players in a positive way.”

“His personality is very contagious,” UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe said. “He’s always upbeat. And he’s energetic. Nonstop energy. In the first initial meeting, I wasn’t sure if he was trying to show off his personality or if that’s really who he was. It didn’t take long. By the end of the week, I was like, ‘This is that kid.’”

LB Oluwafemi Oladejo has that look

Oladejo could be the type of player who will catch the eyes of opposing quarterbacks, forcing them to mentally double-check the blocking protections.

Article Continues Below

“If you walked on the practice field, you’d say ‘That’s an NFL defensive end or outside linebacker,’” said Clancy Pendergast, a former defensive coordinator with the Chiefs and Cardinals. “That’s just what he looks like. We finally got him put in the right spot, but his ability to play the inside linebacker position is going to help him even more. I think all his football’s ahead of him.”

Oladejo is taking baby steps these days. The position change and life in the rugged NFL give him more homework than most rookies. But he’s working hard on the little things, like hand placement and perceiving offensive intentions by the way tackles line up, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“Right now, I'm just focusing on continuing to be a better pass rusher,” Oladejo said. “(Setting) the edge, playing football, and (I want to) help the team win. I have learned a lot of the basics of playing edge, but there's a lot to improve on. I feel good, but I'm not satisfied.”

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi likes LB Oluwafemi Oladejo

Borgonzi said Oladejo’s traits jumped off the film.

“Femi is a tough, physical kid,” Borgonzi said. “He is developing as a pass rusher, so I think he has a lot of upside there as well. But I tell you what, he can set the edge, is physical, is violent and the kid loves football, too. That was a big part of it.”

As expected, Oladejo seems to be enjoying even the tough days of summer practice.

“I'm very excited, being to be with the vets, getting under their wing,” he said. “I want be a great teammate.”

Perhaps the Titans can soar in 2025 with guys like Oladejo contributing. Head coach Brian Callahan said he’s hoping the sour taste of 2024 will push the team to better results this year, according to tennessean.com.

“I don't really want to burn that taste out of our mouth,” Callahan said about his memories of the team's 3-14 record in 2024. “I feel it every day when I walk in here and our players should too, the ones that were here, because we don't want to be in that position. We don't want to have the type of season we had last year, we're determined to make that look different.”