The Tennessee Titans are happy with their No. 1 overall pick so far. Also, the organization’s heads have been turned by a different rising rookie. Further adding to the excitement, here are two Titans' underrated sleepers who could break out in the 2025 NFL season.

One of the players is a veteran who may be ready to turn the corner and become an NFL standout. Arden Key, who will enter his eighth season, could take a leap in 2025. He became a full-time starter last year and is getting good reviews this summer, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I love where he is at right now,” defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson said of Key.

Titans edge rusher Arden Key set to take off?

Key enters the year as the Titans’ most underrated player, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Key has gone from being more of a role player on previous teams to that of a workhorse edge for Tennessee,” Jonathan Macri wrote. “(He played) more than 700 defensive snaps and (landed) six and 6.5 sacks, respectively, in each season with the team.

“Over the past four seasons, Key has earned a 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade, which ranks 38th among 169 qualifying edge defenders since 2021.”

One of the things the Titans like about Key is the way he goes about his business.

“He has taken a leadership position with the people in the group,” Wilson said. “I think he is maturing on and off the field, and you just see it each and every day.

“We talk about each one, teach one, and he is one of the first guys that is teaching the young guys how to be better, what to do, the tricks of the trade, things he's messed up throughout his career. Where Arden is at right now, I love where he is.”

Arden Key has bounced around the NFL

Key surfaced in the NFL in 2018 when the Raiders grabbed him in the third round. He bounced around with the Raiders, 49ers, and Jaguars before landing in Tennessee. And last season, he started 15 games while matching his career high with 6.5 sacks.

The leadership things matter to the team, especially with helping guys like rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo learn the ropes.

“Arden has been around the league long enough, and he's had production as a pass rusher. He has played with different teams, been around different players,” Titans outside linebacker coach Ben Bloom said. “So, he has a lot of knowledge about rushing the passer in different things, using his hands, and specific moves, and he does a nice job of sharing that and showing leadership in that area with the other players.”

Another reason Key will need to step up is the absence of Harold Landry, who is now with the Patriots. Landry provided 31.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

“Harold is not here, but we have to move on,” Key said. “We have to make sure the room is right. We have a lot of rookies in our room, so a lot of technique areas we have to fix, and just getting them caught up in the NFL game of football. The new guys are energetic, especially Femi. But these guys are hungry to come in and play, and they know they have to help us. It's a great group.”

Titans WR Elic Ayomanor looking solid

It starts with how Ayomanor looks on the practice field. The answer is, pretty impressive, according to athlonsports.com. Charles Davis, an NFL analyst with CBS, said the tape of Ayomanor reveals good qualities.

“He has shades of Chris Godwin with his physical build, movement skills, aggressiveness to and for the ball, and his competitiveness,” Davis said.

Ayomanor said his stature (6-foot-2 and 210 pounds) gives him an edge at the wide receiver position, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I have some physical traits, a bigger body, so that helps you there,” he said. “At the end of the day, it is a mentality, and you have to have that dog in you, that fight in you, to try and win those battles. That is what I try to bring to the table. I grew up playing hockey, so there is definitely a gritty sense to that.”

Plus, Ayomanor seems to be syncing well with Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

“It's been great,” Ayomanor said after the rookie minicamp. “He gets the ball out really fast, which is great. It is something I have to get used to for sure. You have to be ready. You know that he is going to be on time every time. If you're late, you're late, because he is not going to be late.”

Of course, Ayomanor will have to count on consistent play from Ward. There's also a chance Ward will lift his receivers' performances.