Anticipation is growing for Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward. And a rising rookie turned heads in the recent OTAs. Also, here are the two hottest takes coming out of the Titans’ 2025 minicamp.

Much of the buzz has come from the Titans' group of wide receivers. And that makes sense because this group has a chance to shine with Ward manning the offense.

The veterans are excited, and even the rookies are making noise. Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor, and Xavier Restrepo have each had their moments. But the first hot take comes from a veteran wide receiver.

Titans WR Treylon Burks battling back

Burks suffered an ACL injury during practice back in October. The tough injury happened early enough in the season to give him a realistic chance of being ready to roll for the Titans at the start of 2025.

Part of the battle has been winning with a positive attitude, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I feel amazing, just blessed,” Burks said. “I've just been leaning on God, leaning on the people that believe in me, care. And I feel really good, and happy to be in the situation I'm in.”

Burks said the recovery process starts in the mind. Even though it’s a physical injury, the mental approach must be strong.

“It really starts with your mental, man,” Burks said. “Tearing an ACL, having any big injury like that, is definitely devastating. I did it by the grace of God, just to make it simple. I wouldn't be able to do it without Him, without the courage He provides me. My daughter, my wife, a lot of friends, family. It means more when you are able to do it for just a bigger purpose than just yourself, I pride myself on that.

“I'm just blessed by the grace of God, and the people that have poured into me, and have worked with me every day to get me back to where I am now. I am just extremely excited to get back and play ball again.”

Burks hasn’t made it through a full season since being a first-round pick in 2022. He played in 11 games in 2022 before hitting that same mark in 2023. Last year, he played in only five games.

Treylon Burks said he didn’t play “poor me” game

“I never questioned God, like, ‘Why me?' ” Burks said. “But it did put the mindset in my head, on if I still love the game, because it comes with a lot. And, just from going out every day, seeing what the guys are going through, watching it from home, it made me miss it more. And (now I want) to honor it.

“Every day that I am here at this facility, and every day that I am working, I don't take it for granted. It means a lot more to me now. I'm not saying it didn't mean a lot before, but it definitely means more now.”

Rookie receivers showing good signs

The Titans have the potential for a vastly improved receiver room in 2025. Calvin Ridley leads the way, and he should get plenty of help from veteran Tyler Lockett. If Burks gets back to 100%, that’s a strong trio in three-wide-receiver sets.

And there could be strong depth with Dike and Ayomanor looking good so far, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I think Ayomanor and Dike are going to help the team this fall,” Jim Wyatt wrote. “And I'm not ruling out Restrepo being in the mix in some fashion either, whether it's WR6 or WR7, or starting out on the practice squad.

“Ayomonor and Dike each had seven catches in the open practices, while Restrepo had 11, which led all receivers in the open practices. Can these guys pick up where they left off when camp begins?”

Ayomanor is getting good reviews for his work in practice. He got the nod as the Titans’ top summer breakout candidate, according to bleacherreport.com.

“Ayomanor was a fourth-round pick, but he could easily outplay his draft slot,” Alex Ballentine wrote. “The (6-foot-2), 206-pound receiver grew up playing hockey, and that shows up in his physicality. He's not a burner, but his ability as a separator earned a second-round grade and a comparison to Chris Godwin from B/R scout Dame Parson. If he's able to showcase some of that in the coming months, he will soon have a nice role in the Titans’ offense.”

And if the receivers thrive, it’s going to give Ward a chance to make a run for offensive rookie of the year. Ward said he’s working hard, according to tennesseetitans.com.

“I am growing, learning, especially being with the vets, getting our timing down,” Ward added. “So, I am excited.

“At the end of the day, I'm a gunslinger. I live by that, and I'll always die by that. Coach (Brian) Callahan knows the type of guy he has in the quarterback room in me, and I'm just thankful I have guys around me to help me out.”