The Tennessee Titans finally have some hope for the future. Tennessee used the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on QB Cam Ward. The Titans now have a franchise quarterback who they can build around in the years to come. Tennessee may not solve all of their problems ahead of the 2025 season. But they will be a more entertaining product on the field with Ward in charge.

The Titans knew they were going to draft a quarterback from the start of the offseason. They made a number of moves to set that rookie quarterback up for success, particularly during NFL free agency.

Tennessee reinforced their offensive line with left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Zeitler. They also added a ton of weapons at both wide receiver and tight end.

The Titans' coaching staff has already had a good look at their new players. Rookie minicamp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp are also useful parts of the offseason. But training camp is where teams really turn up the heat.

After adding so many players this offseason, the Titans will have some tough decisions to make after camp. They may be even trade away a player or two, if they can get proper value for them.

Below we will explore three sneaky Titans trade candidates heading into 2025 training camp later in July.

Is there a place for Will Levis in Tennessee after drafting Cam Ward?

Let's start with an obvious one.

It is reasonable to question whether there is still a place on the roster for Levis after drafting Cam Ward.

I think the Titans need to seriously consider the advantages to keeping Levis around vs. trying to get some value back for him in a trade.

At this point, Tennessee seems determined to make training camp a QB battle between Levis and Ward. ESPN's Turron Davenport even suggested that Titans fans “should not count out” Levis as a Week 1 starter.

Where the Titans see a healthy competition, I see a distraction.

Levis is still a young player with plenty at stake for his NFL career. His demeanor will likely be much different than Brandon Allen or Tim Boyle, established veterans and clipboard holders. Those are the ideal quarterbacks to mentor Ward and push him in camp without potentially stealing his job.

From the sounds of it, Levis is going to give the competition everything he's got.

“Will's not just gonna sit over here and say, ‘Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it.' Cam's not gonna expect it to just be given to him,” Titans tackle J.C. Latham said. “Throughout the spring, I think that's the one thing that all the coaches and players on the team have seen, like both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot. It's made them better. You can see the improvements from Will, and you can see the sharpness of Cam.”

Tennessee will not be competing for an AFC South title this season. Therefore, there's no reason to hold onto a guy like Levis too long just because you want a backup quarterback.

Personally, I would make every attempt to clear the runway for Ward. That includes trading Levis away for whatever you can get for him.

The Titans could finally move on from Treylon Burks during NFL training camp

Tennessee could easily move on from Burks before the 2025 season.

Burks has underwhelmed since the Titans drafted him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Article Continues Below

His best year was his rookie season. Burks logged 33 receptions for 444 yards and one touchdown in 2022. He has never come close to that production ever since.

Injuries have plagued Burks for his entire career. He suffered a pair of knee sprains and a concussion in 2023. Burks also suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the 2024 season.

It is always fun to root for a player like Burks to come back from injury. Unfortunately, I believe he's already missed his chance to thrive in Tennessee.

Burks must have to compete with Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, and a host of other wide receivers for playing time in training camp.

The Titans would prefer to get something for him in a trade. But I think most NFL teams see him as damaged goods and would only pick him up as a practice squad addition.

Does Gunnar Helm's addition spell doom for Chig Okonkwo?

The Titans drafted tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

He is a big tight end who boasts impressive physical traits and soft hands. That kind of combination could turn him into a rookie quarterback's security blanket, even if he isn't that talented.

Helm projects as a TE2 who could develop into an three-down starter.

This could be a problem for veteran tight end Chig Okonkwo.

Okonkwo is in the final year of his rookie contract and his future in Tennessee is a big unknown. He has been a good, not great, tight end during his first three seasons.

Okonkwo's best season was 2023, where he logged 54 receptions for 528 yards and a touchdown.

The issue with Okonkwo is how much money he could cost next season compared to the value he provides.

Unless Okonkwo has an incredible 2025 campaign, I could see the Titans moving on and replacing him with Gunnar Helm.